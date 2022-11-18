WSDOT reminds drivers of winter driving laws

With some parts of the country well into the snowy season, the Washington State Department of Transportation has provided drivers a reminder of what is required on mountains within the state.

“When a driver cannot make it up the incline to the top of the pass, it slows everyone down and forces a pass closure,” WSDOT said in a statement. “We’re asking all drivers – including our freight partners – to follow the traction advisories, chain requirements and reduced speed limits when posted. They’re designed to keep traffic moving and to help keep everyone safe and able to reach their destinations.”

Detailed information as to what is legal in Washington regarding tires and chains is available on the WSDOT website.

Among this information is the use of studded and/or traction tires, four-wheel and all-wheel-drive vehicles, chain placement, commercial vehicle requirements, alternative traction devices and more.

In addition, WSDOT has updated its real-time travel map, which can be found here, and the mountain passes page provide updates on weather as well as traction requirements.

Updated highway conditions are also available via text or email by signing up for WSDOT freight alerts.

“The Washington State Patrol enforces chain requirements, but we’re asking that all drivers will follow the postings even without the threat of a ticket,” the WSDOT news release said. “It just takes one person to close down a mountain pass for all of us and we need the help of everyone to keep traffic moving across our state.”

For the latest mountain pass information from WSDOT, follow their Twitter page, download the free WSDOT app, call 511 or tune into Highway Advisory Radio on 530 AM or 1610 AM.

Land Line coverage of chain laws in all 50 states can be found here. LL