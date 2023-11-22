Wisconsin Senate backs truck-driver training grant program

November 22, 2023

Keith Goble

Work continues at the Wisconsin statehouse to approve the creation of a commercial driver training grant program in the state.

The full Senate has voted to advance a bill that would require the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to establish and administer the grant program. Passage clears the way for the bill, SB271, to move to the Assembly.

Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, is behind the bill that specifies that a CDL training provider must satisfy entry-level driver training requirements established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

His bill limits grant amounts awarded up to 50% of the training costs or $3,000, whichever is less, for each individual trained.

The Department of Workforce Development would be required to report annually the number and amount of grants awarded under the grant program. A bill memo reports that money is set aside for the bill’s purpose in Joint Committee on Finance’s supplemental appropriations.

Eligible training providers

Eligible CDL training providers located and conducting training in Wisconsin could apply for a grant. Training providers would be required to train individuals who reside in and will obtain their CDL in the state.

A fiscal estimate attached to the bill reports there are more than 600 training entities listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry that have locations in Wisconsin.

The DWD would be responsible for coordinating with the state Department of Transportation and FMCSA for assistance in establishing applicant eligibility for the grant program.

An amendment to the bill sunsets the program on July 1, 2025.

Importance of trucking

One year ago, Wisconsin shipped more than 660 million tons of freight. Nearly two-thirds of that freight was moved via truck, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce testified during a recent hearing. During that time, total freight value was estimated at nearly $400 billion.

Wimberger told the Senate Economic Development and Technical Colleges Committee the grant program is necessary to increase the number of commercial drivers licensed in the state.

“Without the dedicated and skilled truck drivers, many important, time-sensitive products and services would come to a halt,” Wimberger said.

Additionally, he said that SB271 takes on greater importance because new federal guidelines have raised the standard for who can offer CDL training.

Wimberger added it is important the state act to benefit driver training programs, noting the current tuition cost for affected programs approaches $4,000.

“This legislation will help lower the cost of participating in CDL training programs, increase the pool of potential employees for this important industry and continue to make Wisconsin competitive in providing quality, family-sustaining jobs.”

SB271 awaits assignment to committee in the Assembly. LL

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.