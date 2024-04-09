Podcast: Fear of self-driving vehicles grows

A new survey from AAA indicates just how anxious the general public is about self-driving vehicles – although it’s a slightly different story when it comes to driver-assist technologies. Plus, we’ll break down the new beneficial ownership information reporting requirements for small-business truckers. And finally, Florida gets serious about predatory towing reforms, while Wisconsin punts on a bill that would have countered nuclear verdicts.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Fear of self-driving vehicles grows: AAA

25:10 – New BOI reporting requirements

40:24 – Predatory towing & nuclear verdicts

Today’s headlines: FMCSA reveals underwhelming numbers for the agency’s under-21 pilot program

Plus, diesel prices climb above the benchmark $4 mark, the spot market is showing signs of new life, and more trucking news of the day.

Fear of self-driving vehicles grows: AAA

Ask most truckers what they think about fully automated vehicles, and the answer is predictable. The general public even has strong opinions on the topic. But when you get into driver-assist technologies, the answer gets a little more nuanced. AAA tracks that information through an annual survey. We discuss this year’s results with Greg Brannon of AAA.

New BOI reporting requirements

A new requirement for small businesses went into effect this year. And while legal challenges have popped up, carriers still need to be prepared. Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service breaks down the new beneficial ownership information reporting requirements.

Keith Goble, state legislative editor at Land Line Magazine, stops by with some good news and some bad news out of Florida and Wisconsin. One state is getting serious about predatory towing, while the other punted a bill that would have countered nuclear verdicts.

