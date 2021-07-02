Western Nebraska Truck Show to raise money for autism

The Western Nebraska Truck Show returns on July 16-17, and OOIDA’s tour trailer is scheduled to be there in Bridgeport, Neb.

The Western Nebraska Truck Show is presented by Rhys and Melinda Obiedo, owners of Grime Scene Unit, a mobile vehicle detailing business that polishes tractor-trailers based in Scottsbluff, Neb.

“We also detail anything from a motorcycle to a combine,” Rhys Obiedo said. “Through our company, we have raised money for organizations in our community since we first opened six years ago.”

This year, the event location is Panhandle Cooperative at 401 S Beltline Highway W in Scottsbluff.

The show will benefit Autism Speaks. The nonprofit sponsors research and awareness programs for the disability. The couple have a teenage child on the autism spectrum. In 2020, the couple raised money through the show to purchase accessible swings for playground in Scottsbluff and Gering, Neb., according to a local news account.

The Obiedos hesitated to start their show last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A friend who presents a rat rod show, however, suggested they go ahead with it so they could work the kinks out in a slow year.

“We had 40 trucks and a 1,000 people, Obiedo said. “All food venders sold out and craft venders all did very well. We basically put on the show in 40 days. … Glad we did because we definitely learned a lot.”

Truck show prizes include belts similar to those for professional wrestling and mixed martial arts tournaments and created by a craftsman who does work for those organizations. Trophies also are being awarded.

“We want to grow this show so we can continue to give blessings to organizations that could use it,” Obiedo said.

