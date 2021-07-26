West Virginia roads to receive $150 million in surplus funds

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law legislation that uses money available to the state to boost funding for West Virginia roads and bridges throughout the state.

The state has nearly $400 million in surplus revenue through May.

The governor called a special session to address the need to tap the surplus to aid transportation projects.

Two bills approved by the West Virginia Legislature during the session authorize $150 million in additional funding for the West Virginia Division of Highways.

HB101 and HB102 authorize the transfer of $150 million from the state’s general revenue fund to the road fund.

Justice said passage of the legislation will allow the state to complete 402 secondary road projects in all 55 counties. Work includes 742 miles of road repaving and repairs to 40 bridges.

“This absolutely will really, really help us continue on the pathway we’ve been on and more and more to make our roads better and better for all of our residents,” Justice said during a news conference. “It will drive more and more folks to come to West Virginia.”

The highway department developed a list of road and bridge repairs that will be addressed with the funding.

“We are as committed as ever to making sure all roads across our state are in the best shape they can be and this funding will go a long way toward this goal,” stated West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from West Virginia is available.