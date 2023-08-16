Podcast: Speed limiters could be coming to New York City

Two state lawmakers want to put speed limiters on the vehicles of New York City’s worst speeders. Also, how does an escrow work – or at least, how is it supposed to work – and what’s involved in trying to get it back when the time comes? And some Class A drivers have been having a hard time lately with the court system when it comes to traffic tickets. We’ll speak with the guys at Road Law to find out what those drivers can do to help them have a chance of winning their traffic ticket case.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – How escrows are supposed to work

24:50 – A tough time with traffic tickets

39:18 – New York City may put speed limiters on some vehicles

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Average diesel prices continue to spike. CVSA’s Brake Safety Week is coming up fast. And the truck parking crisis isn’t just a U.S. problem.

Back to top

How escrows are supposed to work

How does an escrow work – or at least, how is it supposed to work – and what’s involved in trying to get it back when the time comes? We’ll discuss that – plus some basics on leasing on to a carrier – with Tom Crowley and Kristopher Snyder of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Back to top

A tough time with traffic tickets

Some Class A drivers have been having a hard time lately with the court system when it comes to traffic tickets. We’ll speak with the guys at Road Law to find out what those drivers can do to help them have a chance of winning their traffic ticket case.

Back to top

New York City may put speed limiters on some vehicles

Two state lawmakers want to put speed limiters on the vehicles of people with multiple speed enforcement camera tickets in New York City. Meanwhile, two states deal with highway funding.

Back to top