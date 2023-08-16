Podcast: Speed limiters could be coming to New York City

Two state lawmakers want to put speed limiters on the vehicles of New York City’s worst speeders. Also, how does an escrow work – or at least, how is it supposed to work – and what’s involved in trying to get it back when the time comes? And some Class A drivers have been having a hard time lately with the court system when it comes to traffic tickets. We’ll speak with the guys at Road Law to find out what those drivers can do to help them have a chance of winning their traffic ticket case.
Average diesel prices continue to spike. CVSA’s Brake Safety Week is coming up fast. And the truck parking crisis isn’t just a U.S. problem.
How escrows are supposed to work
How does an escrow work – or at least, how is it supposed to work – and what’s involved in trying to get it back when the time comes? We’ll discuss that – plus some basics on leasing on to a carrier – with Tom Crowley and Kristopher Snyder of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
A tough time with traffic tickets
Some Class A drivers have been having a hard time lately with the court system when it comes to traffic tickets. We’ll speak with the guys at Road Law to find out what those drivers can do to help them have a chance of winning their traffic ticket case.
New York City may put speed limiters on some vehicles
Two state lawmakers want to put speed limiters on the vehicles of people with multiple speed enforcement camera tickets in New York City. Meanwhile, two states deal with highway funding.