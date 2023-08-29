Weekly reports say diesel prices still rising

The trend of higher diesel prices continued this week, with ProMiles.com showing an increase of 1.6 cents to the national average.

ProMiles produces a report similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. Key differences between the two are the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate the averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report also gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Regionally, the West Coast without California region reported the largest increase (10.4 cents).

The Rocky Mountain region saw a surge of 9.4 cents, while the West Coast region was up by 7.4 cents.

Two regions, the Lower Atlantic and Midwest, reported a decrease to their average price per gallon.

With a price per gallon of $4.039, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 28 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.343, up 1.6 cents

East Coast – $4.378, up one-fifth of a cent

New England – $4.408, up 1.5 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.532, up 2.9 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.292, down 1.3 cents

Midwest – $4.217, down two-fifths of a cent

Gulf Coast – $4.039, up 2.6 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.478, up 9.4 cents

West Coast – $5.214, up 7.4 cents

West Coast without California –$4.753, up 10.4 cents

California – $5.67, up 6.1 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.377 for Aug. 28. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.347 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $3.972 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.05 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Aug. 28 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 8.6 cents to $4.475.

That national average for this past week was 8.6 cents more than it was one year ago.

Every region is paying higher prices for diesel this week, led by a nearly 18-cent hike in the West Coast less California region.

The Rocky Mountain region was just under 16 cents higher this week, and the California region reported an increase of 14.3 cents.

Of the remaining regions, price increases ranged from 1.9 cents to 8.3 cents.

All average prices are now above $4, with the Gulf Coast having the lowest price per gallon ($4.169).

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 28 as reported by the EIA: