Nearly 16-cent decrease to national diesel average, ProMiles says

The ProMiles.com report released on Dec. 12, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $5.028 per gallon, down 15.8 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

All regions were down by double digits.

Decreases nearing 20 cents were reported in the California, Midwest and New England regions.

The West Coast region’s average price dropped by 16.6 cents, and the Gulf Coast, which is also home to the lowest average price per gallon ($4.411), was down almost 16 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Dec. 12, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.028, down 15.8 cents.

East Coast – $5.258, down 13.4 cents.

New England – $5.644, down 18.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.67, down 15 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.92, down 11.6 cents.

Midwest – $4.862, down 18.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.411, down 15.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.145, down 20.1 cents.

West Coast – $5.574, down 16.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.205, down 14.5 cents.

California – $5.858, 19.1 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.917 for Dec. 12.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $5.077 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.365 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.602 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Dec. 12 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 21.3 cents to $4.754.

That national average for this past week was $1.105 more than it was one year ago.

All regions saw significant decreases with the largest coming in the Midwest region (25.6 cents).

The California region reported a drop of 25 cents, while the Central Atlantic and Rocky Mountain were down around 22 cents. The West Coast region was also down by more than 20 cents.

$4.344 in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Dec. 12 as reported by the EIA: