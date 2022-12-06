ProMiles report shows national diesel average drops 10 cents

The ProMiles.com report released on Dec. 5, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $5.186 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Decreases were reported across the board with the largest coming in the New England region (14.5 cents). The California region was down by nearly 14 cents, while the Midwest and West Coast regions saw drops of around 11 cents. Double-digit drops also came in the Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast.

This week’s lowest average price is $4.568 per gallon in the Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Dec. 5, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.186, down 10 cents.

East Coast – $5.392, down 9.9 cents.

New England – $5.825, down 14.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.82, down 10.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.036, down 8.1 cents.

Midwest – $5.048, down 11.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.568, down 10.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.346, down 8.2 cents.

West Coast – $5.74, down 11.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.35, down 7.2 cents.

California – $6.049, down 13.9 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.077 for Dec. 5.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $5.215 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.325 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.622 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Dec. 5 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 17.4 cents to $4.967.

That national average for this past week was $1.293 more than it was one year ago.

Every region was down, and by at least 13.5 cents, according to the latest EIA report.

The largest decrease was 22.6 cents in New England. The Midwest saw a drop of 20.1 cents, and the California region fell by 19 cents.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Dec. 5 as reported by the EIA: