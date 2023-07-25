Weekly diesel reports show significant increases

The ProMiles.com report released on July 25, showed the national diesel price average on Tuesday was $3.871 per gallon, up 5.8 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop the averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

An 8.1-cent surge in the Lower Atlantic region was the largest this week. The Gulf Coast was up by 8 cents but still reported the lowest average ($3.579) of any region.

The West Coast and California regions were up by around 7 cents, while the West Coast without California region saw an increase of 6.5 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Tuesday, July 25 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.871, up 5.8 cents

East Coast – $3.958, up 4.4 cents

New England – $4.158, down seven-tenths of a cent

Central Atlantic – $4.174, up four-fifths of a cent

Lower Atlantic – $3.802, up 8.1 cents

Midwest – $3.713, up 4.7 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.579, up 8 cents

Rocky Mountain – $3.914, up 5.3 cents

West Coast – $4.621, up 7 cents

West Coast without California –$4.233, up 6.5 cents

California – $5.006, up 7.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.



AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.875 for July 24.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $3.842 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.895 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.422 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s July 24 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 9.9 cents to $3.905.



That national average for this past week was $1.363 less than it was one year ago.

Like this week’s national average, all regions saw an increase.

The largest jumps were 13.4 cents in the Gulf Coast and 11.4 cents in the Lower Atlantic region.

Increases of between 9 and 10 cents were reported in the California, East Coast and West Coast regions.

Despite seeing the largest increase this week, the Gulf Coast region has the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 24 as reported by the EIA: