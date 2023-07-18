ProMiles says national diesel down almost 2 cents

The ProMiles.com report released on July 17, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $3.824 per gallon, down 1.8 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

More than half of the regions had a lower price this week.

The largest decline was 6.1 cents in the West Coast region. A drop of 5.3 cents was reported in the West Coast without California region, and the Midwest’s average price fell by just under 3 cents.

An increase of 3.9 cents in the Central Atlantic was the highest reported of any region. The other three regions to report and increase saw a jump of around 2 cents.

With a price per gallon of $3.493, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, July 17 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.824, down 1.8 cents

East Coast – $3.912, up 1.9 cents

New England – $4.17, down 2.2 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.154, up 3.9 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.721, up 2.1 cents

Midwest – $3.676, down 2.7 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.493, up 2.1 cents

Rocky Mountain – $3.871, down 1.7 cents

West Coast – $4.594, down 6.1 cents

West Coast without California –$4.194, down 5.3 cents

California – $4.96, down 1.2 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.842 for July 17.

The previous week the average retail U.S. price was $3.837 per gallon. AAA reported $3.892 per gallon of diesel a month ago and a year ago $5.544 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s July 17 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel remained the same as the previous week.

That national average for this past week was $1.626 less than it was one year ago.

A majority of the country saw higher prices led by a 2.7-cent increase in the California region. Up by 2.5 cents was the Lower Atlantic region, while the East Coast reported a jump of 2.1 cents.

Price drops came in the Midwest (1.6 cents), West Coast less California (1.5 cents) and Rocky Mountain (1.2 cents) regions.

The lowest average price reported was $3.506 in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 17 as reported by the EIA: