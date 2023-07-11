National diesel average down again, ProMiles report says

The ProMiles.com report released on July 10, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $3.842 per gallon, down 1.5 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Most regional prices were also down, including a 3.4-cent decline per gallon in the West Coast without California region.

The Lower Atlantic reported a decrease of just over 2 cents, and four other regions were between 1 and 2 cents lower per gallon than a week ago.

Increases came in the Central Atlantic (1.2 cents) and California (one-fifth of a cent).

With a price per gallon of $3.472, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, July 10 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.842, down 1.5 cents

East Coast – $3.893, down four-fifths of a cent

New England – $4.192, down four-fifths of a cent

Central Atlantic – $4.115, up 1.2 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.70, down 2.1 cents

Midwest – $3.703, down 1.8 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.472, down 1.9 cents

Rocky Mountain – $3.888, down 1.1 cents

West Coast – $4.655, down 1.4 cents

West Coast without California –$4.247, down 3.4 cents

California – $4.972, up one-fifth of a cent

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.837 for July 10.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $3.842 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.92 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.65 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s July 10 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.9 cents to $3.806.

That national average for this past week was $1.762 cents less than it was one year ago.

Eight of the 10 reporting regions saw an increase. Of those increases, 6.8 cents in the Lower Atlantic was the largest.

California was up 5.9 cents, while the East Coast region saw a jump of 4.7 cents.

Up between 3 and 4 cents were the Midwest, Gulf Coast and West Coast less California regions.

The two regions to report declines (New England and Rocky Mountain) were down by between 1 and 2 cents.

A per-gallon price of $3.505 in the Gulf Coast region was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 10 as reported by the EIA: