ProMiles says national diesel down another 2 cents

July 4, 2023

SJ Munoz

The ProMiles.com report released on July 3, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $3.857 per gallon, down 2.3 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Decreases were reported in each region, and no region had an average price above $5.

The greatest decline was 3.5 cents in the West Coast without California region. The Lower Atlantic region was down by 3.2 cents and the East Coast region saw its price drop by 2.5 cents.

Four other regions reported a dip in pricing of about 2 cents.

With a price per gallon of $3.491, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

The highest price, $4.97 per gallon, was reported in the California region.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, July 3 by ProMiles.com:

  • S. – $3.857, down 2.3 cents
  • East Coast – $3.901, down 2.5 cents
  • New England – $4.20, down 2.1 cents
  • Central Atlantic – $4.103, down 1.8 cents
  • Lower Atlantic – $3.721, down 3.2 cents
  • Midwest – $3.721, down 2.1 cents
  • Gulf Coast – $3.491, down 1.2 cents
  • Rocky Mountain – $3.899, down 2.1 cents
  • West Coast – $4.669, down 2 cents
  • West Coast without California –$4.281, down 3.5 cents
  • California – $4.97, down 1.7 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.842 for July 3.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $3.876 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.935 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.742 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.

