Diesel prices largely up again, ProMiles report says

The ProMiles.com report released on June 26, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $3.88 per gallon, up 1.4 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

For the second consecutive week, most regions saw an increase to their average diesel price with the largest being 4.9 cents in the California region.

The West Coast region saw its average price jump by 3.4 cents, and the Gulf Coast was up by just under 2 cents. A 1.1-cent increase was reported in the Midwest.

Regions that saw a decrease included 1.8 cents in the Rocky Mountain region and 1 cent in New England.

The East Coast, Central Atlantic, Lower Atlantic and West Coast without California regions saw a change of less than one cent in either direction.

With a price per gallon of $3.503, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, June 26, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.88, up 1.4 cents

East Coast – $3.926, up one-tenth of a cent

New England – $4.221, down 1 cent

Central Atlantic – $4.121, up one-half of a cent

Lower Atlantic – $3.753, down two-fifths of a cent

Midwest – $3.742, up 1.1 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.503, up 1.7 cents

Rocky Mountain – $3.92, down 1.8 cents

West Coast – $4.689, up 3.4 cents

West Coast without California –$4.316, up seven-tenths of a cent

California – $4.987, up 4.9 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.876 for June 26. The week before, the average retail U.S. price was $3.874 per gallon. The previous month, AAA reported $3.962 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.797 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s June 26 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 1.4 cents to $3.801.

That national average for this past week was $1.982 less than it was one year ago.

A decline of 2.4 cents in the Central Atlantic average price was the most of any region. Average prices for the California and Gulf Coast regions were down by 2.2 cents, and the West Coast average fell 1.7 cents.

In addition, four other regions’ average price decreased by between 1 and 2 cents.

An average of $3.51 in the Gulf Coast was the lowest reported, while California has the highest price at $4.751 per gallon.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on June 26 as reported by the EIA: