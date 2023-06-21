ProMiles says diesel prices up for most of country

The ProMiles.com report released on June 21, showed the national diesel price average on Wednesday was $3.879 per gallon, up 2.1 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Most of the regions also saw a higher average price this week.

A 9.1-cent increase in the California region was the largest reported. Up by 7.4 cents was the West Coast region, while New England and the West Coast less California region increased by between 3 and 4 cents.

The largest decrease was 3.9 cents in the Rocky Mountain region, while the Gulf Coast region dropped by 1.5 cents and has the lowest average price per gallon of any region.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Wednesday, June 21 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.879, up 2.1 cents

East Coast – $3.934, up 1.8 cents

New England – $4.243, up 3.7 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.122, down three-tenths of a cent

Lower Atlantic – $3.761, up 2.3 cents

Midwest – $3.737, up two-fifths of a cent

Gulf Coast – $3.478, down 1.5 cents

Rocky Mountain – $3.923, down 3.9 cents

West Coast – $4.696, up 7.4 cents

West Coast without California –$4.331, up 3.3 cents

California – $4.987, up 9.1 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.897 for June 21. The average retail U.S. price for the prior week was $3.908 per gallon. AAA also reported $3.997 per gallon of diesel for the previous month, and a year ago $5.812 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s June 19 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 2.1 cents to $3.815.

That national average for this past week was $1.995 less than it was one year ago.

Higher prices were the norm with the exception of three regions.

A 4.3-cent jump in the Gulf Coast was the largest increase. The California and Midwest regions were up by just over 2 cents.

The only decreases were by 1.1 cents in the Central Atlantic and by less than one cent in the West Coast less California region.

New England saw no change to its price from a week ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on June 19 as reported by the EIA: