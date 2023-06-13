All regions now below $5 per gallon, ProMiles says

The ProMiles.com report released on June 12 showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $3.879 per gallon, down 4.2 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

According to the latest ProMiles report, all regions now have an average price below $5 per gallon.

The largest drops came from western states and included; 10.5 cents in the West Coast less California region, 9 cents in the West Coast region, and 7.2 cents in the California region.

A 6.5-cent dip in the Central Atlantic was the next largest decline reported, while New England and the East Coast were down by 4 to 5 cents.

With a price per gallon of $3.481, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

California’s $4.95 per gallon is the highest average in the country.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, June 12 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.879, down 4.2 cents

East Coast – $3.932, down 4.2 cents

New England – $4.223, down 4.9 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.15, down 6.5 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.739, down 1.6 cents

Midwest – $3.746, down 2.9 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.481, down 1.3 cents

Rocky Mountain – $3.962, down 2 cents

West Coast – $4.678, down 9 cents

West Coast less California –$4.347, down 10.5 cents

California – $4.95, down 7.2 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.907 for June 12. The previous week, the average retail U.S. price was $3.917 per gallon. For the previous month, AAA reported $4.034 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.771 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s June 12 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by three-tenths of a cent to $3.794.

That national average for this past week was $1.924 less than it was one year ago.

A majority but not all regions were lower, according to EIA. Of those reporting a lower price this week, the largest decline came in the West Coast less California region (7.2 cents).

The West Coast region was down by 4.6 cents and the Rocky Mountain region reported a drop of 3.1 cents.

An increase of 3 cents in the Lower Atlantic was the biggest increase, while the Gulf Coast was up 2 cents and the East Coast region saw its average price jump by 1.3 cents.

The Gulf Coast region average price of $3.489 was the lowest reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on June 12 as reported by the EIA: