WalletHub releases best/worst cities to drive in

Raleigh, N.C., is the best city to drive in, according to WalletHub, but which city is the worst?

WalletHub recently compared the 100 largest cities in the United States using 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness. Cities in Texas and North Carolina dominated the list of best cities.

Raleigh, N.C. Plano, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Greensboro, N.C. Winston-Salem, N.C. Lincoln, Neb. Jacksonville, Fla. Arlington, Texas Garland, Texas Orlando, Fla.

Meanwhile, California was well represented among the worst cities to drive in, according to WalletHub:

Philadelphia Detroit Oakland, Calif. San Francisco Chicago New York Washington, D.C. Baltimore Seattle Los Angeles

Cities were ranked in four main categories: Cost of ownership/maintenance, traffic/infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles/maintenance.

Jacksonville ranked highest for cost of ownership/maintenance, while North Las Vegas scored last.

Birmingham has the best traffic/infrastructure. New York has the worst.

In the safety category, Laredo scored the highest. Meanwhile, St. Louis is the least safe city to drive in.

Access to vehicles/maintenance is best in Orlando and worst in Laredo.

Honolulu has the lowest traffic fatality rate (per 100,000 residents), 2.30, which is nearly 15 times lower than in Memphis, the city with the highest at 34.26

Gilbert, Ariz., has the fewest car thefts (per 1,000 residents), 0.58, which is 26.4 times fewer than in Oakland, the city with the most at 15.33.

Laredo, Texas, has the lowest average gas price, $3.12 per gallon, which is 1.8 times lower than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at $5.46 per gallon.

Corpus Christi and Reno have the lowest average parking rate, $1.00 per two hours, which is 38.4 times lower than in Boston, the city with the highest at $38.40 per two hours.

To access WalletHub’s full report, click here. LL

