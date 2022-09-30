Best roads, worst roads listed in new study

A new list of states with the best and worst roads has been published.

This list comes from Swedish driver training program company Zutobi. According to its data, the best roads in the U.S. are in Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota.

The worst roads in the U.S. are in West Virginia, New Mexico and Arizona.

The states with the highest annual highway fatalities were Texas, California and Florida.

America’s best roads are in Iowa, where 91% of all roads in the state were in a good condition and there are less than 1 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

The company used 2020 and 2015 data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation for total miles of public highways and fatalities per state. Here is a link to the results.

The top 10 American states with the best roadways

Iowa, with 91% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 9% over five years. There are 0.96 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 38.3. The state’s overall rating is 8.3. Minnesota, with 85% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 0% over five years. There are 0.63 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 53.The state’s overall rating is 8.16. Virginia, with 88% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 11% over five years. There are 0.96 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 40.9. The state’s overall rating is 7.96. North Dakota, with 93% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 3% over five years. There are 1.07 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 32.5.The state’s overall rating is 7.55. Vermont, with 82% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 6% over five years. There are 0.93 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 30.5. The state’s overall rating is 7.28. Wisconsin, with 83% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 10% over five years. There are 0.89 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 37.1. The state’s overall rating is 6.53. Massachusetts, with 70% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 3% over five years. There are 0.54 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 31.2. The state’s overall rating is 6.53. Tennessee, with 95% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 3% over five years. There are 1.28 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 42.8. The state’s overall rating is 6.46. Connecticut, with 65% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 22% over five years. There are 0.93 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 29.5. The state’s overall rating is 6.39. TIE North Carolina, with 89% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 2% over five years. There are 1.19 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 36.4. The state’s overall rating is 6.26. TIE Ohio, with 83% acceptable roads. The rating has improved 0% over five years. There are 0.93 highway fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The average daily person miles is 29.2. The state’s overall rating is 6.26.

The 10 American states with the worst

West Virginia, with 70% acceptable roads, a minus 18% change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.51 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 25.2, and an overall rating of 0.68. New Mexico, with 70% acceptable roads, a minus 4% change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.43 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 35.1, and an overall rating of 1.43. Arizona, with 81% acceptable roads, a minus 4% change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.53 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 49.1, and an overall rating of 2.24 Mississippi, with 73% acceptable roads, a 1% change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.63 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 37, and an overall rating of 2.65 Hawaii, with 56% acceptable roads acceptable roads, a minus 5% change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.07 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 27.9, and an overall rating of 3.13 Louisiana, with 74% acceptable roads, a 0% change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.53 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 29.2, and an overall rating of 3.26. Alaska, with 77% acceptable roads acceptable roads, a minus 2% change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.46 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 31.9, and an overall rating of 3.33. Missouri, with 75% acceptable roads acceptable roads, a minus 1% change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.2 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 32.5, and an overall rating of 3.54. Montana, with 88% acceptable roads, a minus 2%c change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.43 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 38.2, and an overall rating of 3.54. New Hampshire, with 76% acceptable roads, a minus 9% change over five years, highway fatalities of 1.07 per 100 million miles traveled, an average person miles rate of 34., and an overall rating of 3.67.

International roads ranking



Zutobi also ranks countries for best and worst roadways. It looked at 59 countries – and the U.S. was in the bottom half at No. 36.

The countries with the best roads are Singapore, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan, and Denmark.

Countries with the worst roads are Kuwait, Costa Rica, Georgia, Panama and New Zealand. LL