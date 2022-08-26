Tuition-free CDL training available at Florida college

The campus of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is home to the newest FleetForce truck driving school.

Located in Venice, Fla., the CDL training facility will offer tuition-free opportunities made possible by a partnership between FleetForce, the Florida Trucking Association and State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, said a Business Wire news release.

“For many potential new drivers, the cost of getting their CDL keeps them from entering the industry,” Tra Williams, president and CEO of FleetForce, said in the news release. “This program allows students to attend tuition free and leave with a job off in hand.”

Tuition is covered through a pre-hire program in which trucking companies that are Florida Trucking Association members pay the tuition costs up front as part of an agreement to hire that student once they receive their CDL.

“We are thrilled to see our partnership with FleetForce continue to grow,” Alix Miller, president and CEO of Florida Trucking Association, said in the news release. “The incredible response to this program shows how interested people are in such a rewarding career, if accessible. We’re proud to be at the forefront of training the next generation of professional truck drivers.”

The new FleetForce school is the second opened in collaboration with State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, and the fourth FleetForce training facility in Florida.

According to the news release, additional FleetForce training sites are scheduled to open in Florida in the next year.

“This public-private collaboration allows us the opportunity to address the workforce needs of our region and state,” Todd Fritch, executive vice president and provost of State College of Florida, said in the news release. “Since the program launched in November, more than 200 individuals have earned their commercial licenses through FleetForce at our Bradenton campus. Workforce training and industry credential remain a high priority for the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. The expansion to our Venice campus will double the capacity rate while also providing a training opportunity closer to home for south county residents.”

FleetForce offers its tuition-free program at all locations.

Local CDL employers interested in participating in the program can contact FleetForce online at DriveFleetForce.com.

Interested students can submit an application form here. LL

