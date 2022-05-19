Maine Community College makes driver training more accessible

The Commercial Driving Academy at Northern Maine Community College has offered training for commercial drivers since 1986 at its Presque Isle campus.

Recently, the school has decided to increase its training reach by taking the eight-week training program some 150 miles south to Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor, Maine.

What’s more, there is no cost to trainees thanks to a partnership with the Maine Jobs and Recovery Act and the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce.

Requirements for the driving training program:

Interview with program coordinator.

Valid Maine driver’s license with review of driving record.

Pre-entrance FMCSA controlled substance test.

U.S. DOT physical.

High school diploma, GED or HiSet diploma.

Proof of immunization, including COVID-19 vaccine.

Be at least 18 years old.

Driver training course information

The most recent program began May 16. Additional courses are scheduled for June 20 and July 25 at EMCC in Bangor. Each session follows an 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. schedule on Monday through Friday.

Classroom instruction will cover log books, trip planning, endorsements for your CDL and hands-on driving experience.

According to the driving academy’s website, “NMCC’s Commercial Driving Academy provides a prospective commercial driver with the training necessary to operate a tractor-trailer in a safe, skilled manner.”

An online application is available for those interested in signing up for this CDL training.

You can also contact Dennis Dyer, commercial driving coordinator at 207-768-2769 or Leah Buck, assistant dean of continuing education, at 207-768-2768 to schedule an interview. LL

More Land Line coverage from Maine.