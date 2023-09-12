Truck stops show their appreciation with free offers for drivers

With National Truck Driver Appreciation Week now in full-swing, the deals and offers available to truckers are rolling in.

This year’s celebratory week kicked off on Sunday, Sept. 10. The annual event is a time to honor professional drivers for their hard work and commitment to keeping the economy – and our country – moving.

That appreciation can come in many forms. Here are some of the deals being offered to professional drivers as a way of saying thanks.

Pilot-Flying J

To show its appreciation, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based truck stop chain is extending offers to drivers throughout September.

All month long, Pilot-Flying J will offer truckers exclusive savings through the company’s myRewards Plus app. Those offers will be valid at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers. They include:

Three free drinks every week on Pilot coffee, fountain drinks and top-selling beverage brands from the cooler

Offers on freshly prepared foods each week, including 50% off pizza, burgers, salads and more

Food and beverage discounts of 10% for Military or Veteran Pro Drivers (after authentication through ID.me)

Additional off­ers, including food and beverage buy-one-get-one-free deals

“Professional drivers go the extra mile to keep our economy running,” David Hughes, senior vice president of sales at Pilot Company, said in a statement. “On behalf of Pilot Company, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the professional drivers out there for your tireless efforts and dedication. We are truly honored to be able to serve you.”

On top of the month of discounts, Pilot also is planning to host a “community celebration for professional drivers” at one of the company’s newly remodeled travel centers in Arkansas. The celebration is planned for 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Pilot located at 3300 AR-391 in North Little Rock.

According to the company, the event will feature prize giveaways, refreshments, outdoor games and music.

RaceTrac

Drivers in the south will be able to take advantage free items – along with other food specials – at this southern-based chain of truck stops.

First, drivers can receive a free hot dog courtesy of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs at any RaceTrac store through Sept. 16. To claim their free hot dog, drivers will need to have the RaceTrac Rewards app and use the in-app coupon.

Additionally, RaceTrac will offer truckers several “$4 Meal Deals” throughout the week. This deal also requires an in-app coupon. Drivers can choose from:

Two slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Coke product

A fresh sub, wrap or wedge sandwich and a 20-ounce Coke product

Two hot dogs, a bag of RaceTrac chips and a 20-ounce Coke product

“We see Truck Driver Appreciation Month as a great opportunity to recognize the people who dedicate so many hours on the road to delivering the goods we depend on daily,” Mark Reese, the vice president of operations, maintenance and store support at RaceTrac, said in a statement. “As a business, RaceTrac relies on truck drivers not only to supply our store with fuel and products but also as valued customers who stop in to fill up with us. We believe it’s important to show thanks for the hard work these drivers give, day in and day out.”

On top of the food deals, drivers can earn double points on in-store purchases throughout September.

Founded in 1934, the Atlanta-based company reports to own and operate over 570 RaceTrac locations across seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Other deals for truckers

There is no shortage of deals for drivers this time of year, so be sure to take advantage of what’s offered, including deals from TravelCenters of America and Love’s.

For those trucking on the west coast, the California Highway Patrol is hosting a driver appreciation event you won’t want to miss. Don’t fear – the department has confirmed to Land Line it will not be conducting inspections during the event scheduled for 1-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. LL