How two major truck stop chains are showing drivers their appreciation

We all love a pat on the back every now and then. For truckers, that annual outpouring of gratitude is right around the corner.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a time to honor professional drivers for their hard work and commitment to keeping the economy – and our country – moving. This year’s celebration will take place the week of Sept. 10-16.

But let’s be honest – it’s really all about the free stuff. Here’s what two of the largest truck stop chains are providing to thank truckers for their sacrifices.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America has “curated an exclusive driver experience to show its appreciation.”

“Professional drivers who stop at participating locations during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week will have the opportunity to engage in activities and initiatives,” the company said in a statement.

While no additional details were provided regarding those participating locations, the Westlake, Ohio-based chain of truck stops noted it has a slew of events planned, including:

Cookouts

Corn hole tournaments

Goodie bags

‘Thank You’ cards with coupons

Window washes

Truck mid-trip and tire inspections

These specials will be offered at participating TA locations Sept. 10-17.

Love’s Travel Stops

This year, the Oklahoma City-based chain of travel stops is giving back to drivers by offering a pair of digital deals – through the company’s My Love Rewards loyalty program – that can be used throughout the month of September.

On Sept. 1, an email went out to members of the loyalty program detailing the pair of offers. These deals, which can be activated through the email, are:

A free Love’s-branded consumable product up to $5 in value, including Love’s water, bagged candy, salty snacks and trail mix

My Love Rewards points valued at $10, good for an oil change and preventative maintenance at any Love’s Truck Care or Speedco location

“As National Truck Driver Appreciation Week arrives, we extend our gratitude to the heroes of the highway: professional drivers,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a statement. “Their grit and sacrifice embody the spirit that propels our nation’s progress forward, and we proudly honor their invaluable contributions.”

On top of the two-month-long coupons, Love’s will offer food and drink specials Sept. 11-15. Additionally, drivers can get a free hot sandwich, bowl or fresh salad with the purchase of an oil change during that timeframe.

More deals available during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week can be found here. LL