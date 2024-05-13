Arkansas DOT to provide free in-cab alerts

May 13, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

A collaboration between the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Trucking Association will provide free in-cab safety alerts for commercial truck drivers traveling on Arkansas highways via Drivewyze.

The virtual real-time alerts accompanied by an audible chime can help drivers prepare for special traffic conditions or alternative routes and are compatible with most ELDs, telematics devices, smartphones and tablets.

“With so much truck traffic in our state, we wanted to find a way to inform truckers traveling on major roadways of sudden slowdowns,” said Joe Hawkins, an Intelligent Transportation Systems engineer with the Arkansas DOT. “It’s clear that if a truck driver knows of an upcoming sudden slowdown before he or she sees brake lights, accidents can be avoided. It takes a lot of time for a truck to slow down, and the extra time afforded by these alerts can make all the difference in preventing a crash.”

Alerts will be disseminated to fleets and drivers through the Drivewyze Free service, available to anyone in the trucking industry without any requirements or paid subscription services, Drivewyze said in a news release.

“We’re thrilled that the Arkansas DOT and its highway police division have come on board to invest in safety with in-vehicle alerts designed especially for truckers,” said Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze. “The state has a great partnership with the Arkansas Trucking Association, and it was gratifying to see the collaboration the two organizations have and are building on with the rollout and support for this new safety program. With so many trucks residing and passing through the state, we know we can move the needle on highway safety.”

More than 800 miles of roadways in Arkansas will be monitored as part of this program, which previously has been implemented by nine other states.

“Recently, we provided alerts on the solar eclipse, giving truckers a heads up that normal traffic patterns would be impacted due to increased traffic in our state for those coming to view the eclipse,” said Monica Saffle of ARDOT’s Traffic Management Center. “It’s just another innovative way we can help truckers.” LL

Read more Land Line news.

Related News

revoy hybrid semi truck

Arkansas

Podcast: Hybrid semis – the way of the future?

The push for electric trucks generates a lot of concerns. But what about hybrid semis? Revoy’s founder and CEO lays out his vision.

By Scott Thompson | April 16

North Carolina

News

North Carolina bridge to close for six months

The William B. Umstead Bridge over the Croatan Sound in North Carolina is scheduled to temporarily close for six months, starting on June 3.

By Land Line Staff | May 13

under-21 drivers

News

FMCSA to ease requirements in pilot program for under-21 drivers

Underwhelming participation numbers have led to changes in the requirements for FMCSA’s pilot program for under-21 drivers.

By Mark Schremmer | May 13

idling

News

New Colorado law provides local authority to set idling rules

Providing local governments with authority to set vehicle idling rules is the subject of a new Colorado law that will soon take effect.

By Keith Goble | May 13