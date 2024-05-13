Arkansas DOT to provide free in-cab alerts

A collaboration between the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Trucking Association will provide free in-cab safety alerts for commercial truck drivers traveling on Arkansas highways via Drivewyze.

The virtual real-time alerts accompanied by an audible chime can help drivers prepare for special traffic conditions or alternative routes and are compatible with most ELDs, telematics devices, smartphones and tablets.

“With so much truck traffic in our state, we wanted to find a way to inform truckers traveling on major roadways of sudden slowdowns,” said Joe Hawkins, an Intelligent Transportation Systems engineer with the Arkansas DOT. “It’s clear that if a truck driver knows of an upcoming sudden slowdown before he or she sees brake lights, accidents can be avoided. It takes a lot of time for a truck to slow down, and the extra time afforded by these alerts can make all the difference in preventing a crash.”

Alerts will be disseminated to fleets and drivers through the Drivewyze Free service, available to anyone in the trucking industry without any requirements or paid subscription services, Drivewyze said in a news release.

“We’re thrilled that the Arkansas DOT and its highway police division have come on board to invest in safety with in-vehicle alerts designed especially for truckers,” said Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze. “The state has a great partnership with the Arkansas Trucking Association, and it was gratifying to see the collaboration the two organizations have and are building on with the rollout and support for this new safety program. With so many trucks residing and passing through the state, we know we can move the needle on highway safety.”

🚛 Exciting news! We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @myARDOT and @ARTrucking, offering FREE in-cab safety alerts on major interstates and freeways through Drivewyze’s Smart Roadways service. Find out more here: https://t.co/uZ0ZV5sr0l#TruckersSafety #SmartRoadways — Drivewyze (@Drivewyze) May 9, 2024

More than 800 miles of roadways in Arkansas will be monitored as part of this program, which previously has been implemented by nine other states.

“Recently, we provided alerts on the solar eclipse, giving truckers a heads up that normal traffic patterns would be impacted due to increased traffic in our state for those coming to view the eclipse,” said Monica Saffle of ARDOT’s Traffic Management Center. “It’s just another innovative way we can help truckers.” LL