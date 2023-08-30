Thanks on a bun; one state shows its support for Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Few things say “thank you for all you do” as well as free food. It appears that members of the California Highway Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division are well aware of this.

In a recent Facebook post, members of CHP’s Gilroy Commercial Vehicle Enforcement facility announced they would be hosting a Truck Driver Appreciation Day complete with a free lunch. The event will coincide with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

According to the post, the appreciation event will be held at the department’s northbound scale from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The facility is located on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara County between the cities of Gilroy and Morgan Hill.

Celebrating truckers

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a time to honor professional drivers for their hard work and commitment to keeping the economy – and our country – moving. This year’s celebration will take place the week of Sept. 11-17.

Historically, truck stops and other retailers have offered drivers discounts and special offers throughout the week as a way of saying thanks for the sacrifices they make.

State trucking associations also get in on the outpouring of support for the men and women behind the wheel. In Idaho, members of the Idaho Trucking Association along with volunteers from the community spend the week delivering goody bags to truckers at various points of entry across the state.

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an important time for America to pay respect and thank all the professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment in undertaking one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs,” ITA’s website says. “These 3.6 million professional men and women not only deliver our goods safely, securely and on time, but they also keep our highways safe.”

Land Line will provide updates on other offers for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week as they are announced. LL

Find more Land Line news here.