Everything is better with bacon: California Highway Patrol ups the ante on driver appreciation day, says no inspections will occur during event

In life, it’s important to never underestimate things and to admit when we’re wrong. I was served a clear reminder of this by the California Highway Patrol while checking my email this morning.

Last week, I reported on an event being held by CHP’s Gilroy Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division to show its gratitude during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week for the men and women behind the wheel.

In an Aug. 25 Facebook post, the division announced that a driver appreciation event – complete with hot dog lunch – would be held at the department’s northbound scale from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. At the time, details of the event were sparse. I reached out to CHP for additional info but did not receive a reply – until today.

It turns out that what I thought was a small “shindig” is, in fact, a full-blown “hootenanny.”

First, let’s start with the hot dogs. Officials with the CHP tell Land Line these are no ordinary wieners – they’re bacon-wrapped! I know, I was pretty floored myself, but the surprises didn’t end there. There will also be chili to top your bacon-wrapped dog if you like.

To provide the lunch, the department has contracted with a local food truck named The Dog Shack. Chips and drinks will be included, and some sweets also will be available. CHP said about 100 truckers attended last year’s event and that it expects at least 50 this year but will be prepared for more, with at least 150 lunches to pass out.

On top of the free lunch, the event also will include music and multiple vendors. Additionally, a few companies will be present with truck displays, including an electric vehicle unit.

I certainly understand drivers being leery of attending police-sponsored events, so I asked the department if that was a valid fear. I was told it was not and that CHP “will not be inspecting vehicles during the event.”

The California Trucking Association will co-host the event alongside CHP. It will take place at CHP’s facility at 12000 S. Valley Freeway in San Martin, located off U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara County between the cities of Gilroy and Morgan Hill.

If you go, please share a review of that bacon-wrapped delicacy. I’m dying to know how it is. LL