Truck parking is the focus of legislation in four states

State lawmakers around the country are pursuing changes to address truck parking concerns.

Available truck parking continues to be an issue nationally. New data, however, suggests significant improvement when it comes to truck parking availability nationwide.

In 2019, a Jason’s Law survey showed there were about 313,000 truck parking spaces across the nation. The figures included 40,000 spaces at public rest areas and 273,000 at private truck stops.

Georgia

The Georgia House voted unanimously to advance a statewide freight and logistics implementation plan.

The 20-year plan includes annual updates to the legislature on critical projects such as widening of interstates and non-interstate arterial roads, intermodal or multimodal capacity improvements, and commercial vehicle parking and safety improvements.

The legislation comes on the heels of a Senate Study Committee on Truck Driver Shortages that held hearings in the past year to look at how the issue could affect the economy as a whole, as well as every supply chain.

At the group’s final gathering, Chairman Jason Anavitarte unveiled about a dozen recommendations in a nearly 30-page report.

Recommendations included working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to expand truck parking options and limit unauthorized truck parking.

HB617 states that “the General Assembly recognizes the safe, effective, efficient and expedient movement of people and goods are essential to the economic and overall well-being of Georgia and her citizens.”

Additionally, the bill reads that “continued freight growth and the corresponding investments to support, sustain and integrate that growth are critical to Georgia’s future opportunities and prosperity.”

The bill has moved to the Senate Transportation Committee.

Minnesota

Truck parking is one topic of a legislative pursuit at the Minnesota statehouse.

Identical House and Senate bills include a truck parking improvement program. Specifically, the legislation calls for the Minnesota Department of Transportation commissioner to implement a program “to support improvements related to truck parking access, availability and safety.”

The program must include a competitive process for project evaluation and financial assistance.

As part of the project evaluation, the commissioner must consult with the Minnesota Trucking Association and any advisory committees on the freight transportation system established by the commissioner.

Financial assistance may be used for any remediation, construction, reconstruction and maintenance of truck parking facilities. A local match for federal grants for truck safety, truck parking and hydrogen or electric truck fueling improvements are included.

The pursuit follows a 2019 MnDOT report that stated, “there is a clear public need and business case for increased truck parking in Minnesota.”

The report added that “MnDOT should consider new ways to fund truck parking internally, such as setting aside internal state road construction funds specifically for truck parking improvements and actively seek external opportunities – like federal discretionary grant programs.”

MnDOT’s report found there were 4,846 truck parking spaces throughout the state. Of these spaces, 677 (14%) are provided by MnDOT at wayside rest areas.

Each of the bills, SF4472 and HF4608, is in its respective chamber’s transportation committee.

New Jersey

A New Jersey Assembly bill introduced last month would implement a rule for truck parking to be included in any plans for certain warehouse developments.

Sponsored by Assemblyman Sterley Stanley, D-Middlesex, the bill would require an application for development proposing a large warehouse to provide an “adequate number of onsite parking spaces” to accommodate tractor-trailers servicing the warehouse as a condition of preliminary site plan approval.

A3370 states that trucks servicing the warehouse must not contribute to an overflow of tractor-trailer parking onto other local properties or rights-of-way between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Additionally, a municipality may enact a zoning ordinance that allows for reducing the number of onsite parking spaces required for overnight truck parking, as well as for approving an application for development for a large warehouse that contributes to an overflow of truck parking onto other local properties or rights-of-way, as allowed by the zoning ordinance.

The bill has been sent to the Assembly State and Local Government Committee.

New York

In New York, two bills cover truck parking. Both would allow for increased fines for parking in certain areas.

Sen. Leroy Comrie, D-Queens, is behind both bills. His first bill, S518, would authorize a $1,000 fine for parked or unattended semi-trailers or trailers on New York City streets.

The bill memo reads that owners or operators of illegally parked tractor-trailers or semi-trailers now are not fined. Owners can retrieve their vehicles by paying a $160 towing fee. This fee is described as “a small price to pay compared to what it can cost to legally park a tractor-trailer in the city.”

The bill’s proposed fine is touted to help encourage the legal parking of affected vehicles and to help maintain the “quality of life” in city neighborhoods.

S518 awaits a final Senate floor vote. If approved, it would move to the Assembly.

A related bill also awaiting a final Senate vote would impose a $400 fine for tractor-trailers that park overnight on New York City residential streets. Repeat offenses within six months would result in $800 fines.

Comrie said the focus of S519 is Southeast Queens between John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

The bill memo says that “while commercial trucks have a place to pick up and drop off supplies they are delivering, there is no place for them to park.” As a result, between overnight shifts, trucks park in residential areas and take up spaces in front of homes.

In December, Land Line reported on the truck parking shortage in New York.

OOIDA backs action

OOIDA asserts that expanding safe truck parking improves safety for every road user.

OOIDA Communications Director George O’Connor has pointed out that truck drivers do not want to park on road shoulders, off-ramps and on-ramps.

“They park there because they run out of regulated hours and literally have nowhere else to park and get some rest,” O’Connor said.

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, added that the Association has seen many truck parking studies and surveys.

“It’s time to actually produce the space and pavement for additional spots,” Morris said. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.

Land Line Staff Writer SJ Munoz contributed to this report.