TravelCenters of America expanding career opportunities for diesel and auto techs

Early employment and tuition reimbursement opportunities are now available for certain diesel and auto tech students through a collaboration between TravelCenters of America and Universal Technical Institute.

Students enrolled in Universal Technical Institute’s diesel and auto technician training program at its Avondale, Ariz.; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; Lisle, Ill.; Mooresville, N.C.; Exton, Pa.; Dallas and Houston campuses can apply for positions and even begin working for TA’s truck service division while they are still in school.

Those selected will be offered 20 to 30 hours of paid work experience and will be considered for full-time employment after graduation, TA said in a news release.

“We are excited to bring another nationwide partner like TravelCenters of America into the Universal Technical Institute family to provide our students and alumni with opportunities for great careers and future tuition reimbursement,” Tracy Lorenz, Universal Technical Institute division president, said. “Like Universal Technical Institute, TA has a passion for helping Americans get back on the road through the automotive and diesel services they provide, and we value their support in helping our students get even more real-world experience.”

TA will make bonus payments to those hired through this program at six months and one year of employment. It also is offering relocation assistance for technicians across the country.

“We are proud to offer unique ways to attract new talent to TA Truck Service, known for being among the best in the industry for truck maintenance and repair,” Brian Lukavich, SVP, TA Truck service, said. “We are excited to welcome new technicians to TA and look forward to providing them with a meaningful career with plenty of growth opportunities.”

Advanced in-bay services, mobile maintenance, emergency roadside assistance and more are provided by TA’s truck service.

Learn more about the collaboration between TA and Universal Technical Institute here. LL

