New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.

Dining rooms across America reopening

Although truck stops throughout the nation have made sure to keep as much of their business open as possible, most were bound to state restrictions when it comes to the restaurants. Now that most states have implemented a phased-in reopening of their respective economies, truck stop restaurants also are starting to open.

Whether or not any given truck stop restaurant is open depends on which state it is in. Even then, many (if not most) states have restrictions, including how many people are allowed inside. Love’s, Pilot Flying J and TravelCenters of America all have information about their restaurants on their websites.

New truck parking lot in Tennessee

Depending on how desperate a driver is for a parking spot, sometimes all you need is just a spot. No fuel stations. No restaurants. Just a spot.

If that’s the case, and you’re near Crossville, Tenn., there may be some relief. A new lot called I-40 Truck and RV Parking is open off of Exit 320 on Interstate 40. According to its website, the “GPS address” is 52 Park Lane Spur, Crossville, Tenn., 38571. Phone number is 931-787-5940.

Although there are about 100 truck parking spots, there is a catch: it costs money. Parking is $12 for 12 hours ($2 for each additional hour), $200 for a monthly spot and a $49.95 weekend special that allows parking from 4 p.m. on Friday to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Even though it is just a lot, it does have personnel on site 24 hours a day. If you need food, a Pilot Travel Center is just 300 yards behind the lot, according to its website. It may cost money and may not be the most convenient, but it’s better than nothing. Also, it’s cheaper than getting cited for illegal parking.

Rest area improvements in New York

All 27 rest stops on the New York Thruway will undergo a massive renovation, The Post-Standard is reporting. The project will cost $450 million through a contract awarded to Empire State Thruway Partners for 33 years, including $300 in construction costs and $103 million for future maintenance.

Truckers were definitely in mind. According to the report, the project will include increased parking for trucks, showers, laundries and fitness facilities. When it comes to food, the project will include “new food options, food trucks when the weather allows, and call-ahead ordering.”

Construction for 16 rest areas begins next year, with the remaining 11 scheduled for 2023.

Empire State Thruway Partners is making the full investment. The Post-Standard reports that the $450 million is paid by neither the Thruway nor toll revenue. Probably because toll money is going toward projects completely unrelated to the highways, but that’s an entirely different story.

Truck ban in New Jersey town

The mayor of Monroe, N.J., plans to meet with New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti to get approval to ban trucks on certain residential streets, according to the Courier News.

Originally proposed in February, Mayor Gerald Tamburro’s ordinance seeks to ban trucks on three residential streets near the Cranbury border. According to the Courier News, the ordinance bans trucks that weigh more than 8 tons from Cranbury Station, Prospect Plains and Cranbury Half Acre roads, west of Applegarth Road.

In October, the city council unanimously approved of the ordinance.

However, the Courier News also reports that a supervisor in NJDOT’s traffic engineering bureau disagrees with county engineer. He said he is against the ban, claiming that safety issues were not enough to justify weight restrictions. Tamburro disagreed with that statement. The city will move forward with the ban as allowed.

NIMBY action in Arizona town

Apparently, the nation is getting nearer “normal” as evidenced by the return of the NIMBYs. The Arizona Republic reports that Glendale residents are trying to prevent a potential new Love’s location in the city.

According to the report, Glendale residents have been voicing opposition ever since the city mentioned last year the possibility of a new Love’s location truck stop. Per usual, the gripes include air pollution, traffic concerns, higher crime and lower property values.

The area still needs to be rezoned, which means a public hearing will give residents an opportunity to formally oppose the plan. So far, Love’s has not purchased the land. Land Line will follow the progress and report back appropriately.

More truck parking coming to Ohio town

Meanwhile in Ohio, some good truck parking news. A new Truck World truck stop is scheduled to open soon in Conneaut, according to the Star Beacon.

Located at Route 7 and Interstate 90, the new Truck World is expected to open in early-July. There was a slight delay due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, crews are back at work and ready to complete the job. Truck World is thinking about opening a hotel on the lot as well.

Land Line could not immediately reach someone at Truck World to find out how many truck parking spots will be available, but any additional spots is good.

New Love’s and TravelCenters of America truck parking locations

Similar to the situation in April, Love’s and TA Express opened a total of five new locations, adding more than 350 parking spaces: