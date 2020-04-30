The Parking Zone – April 2020

New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.

April was another wild ride in truck parking as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt the economy and, consequently, government funding. Here are some highlights in the world of truck parking for April 2020.

Truck stop restaurants

Since states began implementing stay-at-home executive orders that severely limit restaurant operations, truckers have been asking about what is still open. Unfortunately, there is no one answer that will apply to all truck stop restaurants. Without any kind of federal guidance outside of simply “social distancing,” there is a patchwork of regulations by state, county and municipalities. In other words, just because a truck stop restaurant is open in South Dakota does not mean its counterpart in California is open.

Fortunately, Love’s Travel Stops, Pilot Flying J and TravelCenters of America each have created a webpage that breaks down restaurant openings and closures by individual location. During these unprecedented times, no one should expect business-as-usual operations anywhere, including truck stop restaurants. Options may not be ideal, but businesses have every incentive to stay open as long as possible.

Food trucks at rest areas

Speaking of food and truck parking, the federal government is temporarily allowing states to permit food trucks to set up shop at rest areas for truckers. As noted above, one of the many complaints from truckers during this pandemic is the lack of options when it comes to eating. In a seemingly rare move, the federal government heard those complaints and responded in a timely manner.

Don’t get too excited. Considering that commercial activity on federally funded rest areas is illegal, the allowance of food trucks is only temporary. Natso, an association representing truck stops and travel plazas, has made it clear that it is against the idea and will make sure the move does not turn into a slippery slope to commercialization of rest areas.

Allowance of food trucks is determined by the state government. As of publication, the following states are permitting food trucks at certain rest areas:

Arizona.

Arkansas at rest areas on Interstate 30 in Maven and Interstate 40 in Russelville.

California.

Connecticut.

Idaho.

Indiana.

New Mexico.

Ohio.

West Virginia.

Any updates to the list can be found at Land Line’s COVID-19 resource page.



Hundreds of free truck parking spaces in Missouri

Several major truck stops are temporarily abandoning reserved, paid parking, knowing they will reserve plenty of revenue from fuel, convenience store, etc. But what if your entire business is paid parking? For OOIDA member Bob Mericle of Bob’s Parking, that is not important right now.

Located at 9870 State Highway OO in Strafford, Mo. (off of Interstate 44, Exit 88, eight minutes outside Springfield) Bob’s Parking offers monthly and annual rates for truck parking as well as parking for trailers, construction equipment, RVs and boat storage. However, Bob is helping truckers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, overnight parking at Bob’s Parking is free for truck drivers. Mericle told Land Line that free overnight parking will remain until the current crisis is over. Approximately 400 parking spaces are available. According to Mericle, the spaces are not filling up, so there’s a good chance a space is available if you need some rest in the area.

Bob’s Parking has only been around for a few months, so restroom facilities are not completed. However, drivers can go to nearby truck stops for food and other amenities. For more information call 417-231-2000 or visit BobsParking.com.

Arizona expedites new truck parking spaces

Truckers driving on Interstate 40 near Kingman, Ariz., will have some more parking options. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the state is adding 38 truck parking spaces to its Haviland rest area.

In fact, ADOT fast-tracked the project, deeming it “an emergency project due to the current public health situation.” Nearly $4 million was awarded to a contractor on April 28. Construction is set for within a week and completion expected by July.

According to ADOT, 22 truck parking spaces will be added to the existing seven spaces at the eastbound rest area. At the westbound rest area, 16 spaces in addition to the existing seven spaces will be built.

Additionally, ADOT is temporarily reopening the Parks and Christensen rest areas, located along I-40 and I-17 respectively in northern Arizona, exclusively for commercial vehicles.

Ontario, Canada, is making life a bit easier for truckers

Finding relevant information about parking, food, etc. can be tasking. It usually involves checking several websites and apps. The Ontario government in Canada has simplified that process with its 511 service.

Ontario is providing more truck parking spaces during the pandemic. Truckers can easily find parking and restaurants accessible to truckers by using the new “Trucker Mode” on Ontario’s 511 system.

When clicking on any of the numerous rest areas pins, truckers may not notice that food is not available at nearly every location. Not to worry. Ontario 511 has created a webpage for truck-friendly stops, including restaurants, washrooms, take-out and more. The comprehensive list is courtesy of the Ontario Trucking Association.

South Carolina churches offering truck parking

Churches of all religions often times come through during a crisis, and COVID-19 is no exception. Doing its part, three churches in South Carolina are offering truckers access to their parking lots.

According to United Way of Horry County, the following churches are allowing truck parking:

St. James Catholic Church at 1071 Academy Dr., Conway, SC 29526.

Beach Church at 557 George Bishop Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.

The Rock at 1701 Church St., Conway, SC 29526.

Additionally, the Catholic Charities Clean of Heart at 1005 Osceola St. in Myrtle Beach is opening up its showers and laundry services to truckers. For more information, trucks in the area can call 211 or visit the United Way of Horry County here.

Construction of giant truck stop in Atlanta begins

It has been a highly anticipated project, and now it is starting to become a reality. Crews broke ground for a new truck stop off of Interstate 55 near Atlanta, according to The State Journal-Register. By the way, that’s Atlanta, Ill., not Georgia.

The truck stop will include a convenience store, Dairy Queen and car wash. According to the report, the truck stop will hire 30-40 people. The project, costing $5.8 million, is the largest private investment in the city’s history, according to The Courier. Consequently, it will also become the largest private employer in Atlanta, Ill. Furthermore, revenues from sales taxes, motor fuel taxes and gaming will also increase.

So far, a date for the grand opening has yet to be announced.

New Love’s and TA Express locations

In April, Love’s and TA Express opened a total of four new locations, adding nearly 300 parking spaces: