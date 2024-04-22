FMCSA updates Key Bridge truck parking plan

Truck parking was a key component of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s webinar for motor carriers and truckers on April 10.

FMCSA has provided further details on just how it is addressing an exacerbated truck parking problem due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26.

The agency said it has coordinated with the Eastern Transportation Coalition on truck parking impacts and has collected new locations from states to develop a map of parking options. That map will be distributed in the near future, FMCSA said.

Businesses with large lots are being sought out for truck parking through the Maryland Department of Commerce. This will require a lease arrangement. FMCSA will utilize the resources of the Federal Highway Administration and Eastern Transportation Coalition to continue exploring these options.

Public lots at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and/or Community College of Baltimore County also will be explored.

The Maryland Department of Transportation is working with locations offering parking near the Port of Baltimore daily, FMCSA said. Coordination between MDOT and FMCSA will continue on a bi-weekly basis.

The latest Maryland traffic information is available through this Land Line resources page.

Reminder: ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME during rush hour periods. Inner Loop closure is at MD 151/North Point Boulevard (exit 42) and Outer Loop closure is at MD 173 (exit 1). #baltraffic #mdtraffic #KeyBridgeNews pic.twitter.com/CQtIk9EffA — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 22, 2024

FMCSA said it is not endorsing the Truck Parking Club but that it currently is the only business in Maryland offering truck parking options in an Airbnb format. Because of that, those sites will be added to the ETC and MDOT truck parking maps.

MDOT’s truck parking tool and emergency parking options as well as the impacts analyzed by FMCSA will continue to be shared and will guide steps taken going forward, according to FMCSA.

Lastly, FMCSA shared some long-term plans to address truck parking in the area surrounding the Key Bridge:

Build a dashboard to show parking demand

Work to identify areas of demand

Help states layer maps of available public or private property to use for parking

Explore with ETC emergency lease options or other corridor-based emergency parking solutions LL

