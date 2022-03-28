The OOIDA tour trailer stops in Glendale, Ky.

March 28, 2022

Chuck Robinson

Through Thursday, Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled to be at the Petro Travel Center in Glendale, Ky.

That is Exit 86 from I-65.

There is parking for 263 tractor-trailers at the Glendale Petro. The Iron Skillet dining room is open.

Dusty Porter Petro

It has been a year since the OOIDA tour trailer has been at the Glendale Petro. This is the truck stop dedicated to Citizen Driver Dan “Dusty” Porter, an OOIDA life member and a driver for Werner Enterprises who was honored in 2021.

Porter has already stopped by to make sure Ellis was getting set up satisfactorily.

Citizen Driver Marty Ellis and Dusty Porter
Two Citizen Driver honorees caught up on things at the Glendale Petro, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis (named a Citizen Driver in 2017) and Dan “Dusty” Porter (named a Citizen Driver in 2021). (Photo by Marty Ellis)

 

The Citizen Driver award recognizes professional truck drivers who earn respect for the industry through good citizenship, community involvement and leadership. Recognition that comes with being named a Citizen Driver includes having a TA or Petro truck stop dedicated in the honoree’s name.

When he was named a Citizen Driver, Porter had driven 3.8 million collision-free miles in his 52-year trucking career. He is well known for snapping photos at truck shows for nonprofit groups, including Trucker Buddy International, St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, Women in Trucking, and others.

Along with Porter, Don Talley, another OOIDA member, was also named a Citizen Driver last year. The Petro dedicated to him is the next scheduled stop for The Spirit. He also stopped by the Glendale Petro to touch bases with Ellis.

Busy time at MATS

Ellis said he had a great time at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, though he hopes to rest up a bit. With the OOIDA tour trailer parked with all the show trucks, he was able to look at some sharp-looking trucks. He was able to snap photos of a few of them.

Two images look squarely at the front grilles of the trucks. Both had vintage bingo stamps (fuel card stickers). There were reproductions but still cool to see, Ellis said.

 

MATS 2022 Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
MATS 2022 Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
MATS 2022 Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
MATS 2022 Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
MATS 2022 Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA
MATS 2022 Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

 

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After Glendale, Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled April 2-4 to be at the Petro in Gaston, Ind.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

Convoy

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

