OOIDA lends support in aftermath of Key Bridge collapse

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been in contact with federal, state and local agencies to offer any assistance it can following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

“Mainly we’ve been speaking with federal agencies, but also some local and state as well,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said. “We’ve been trying to help with the routing and suggested alternate routes for trucks like across the Bay Bridge on U.S. Highway 50 and up 301.”

Expediting traffic by other means also has been brought up in those conversations, Pugh said.

“We’ve discussed the waiving of the tolls on the bridges and even at the tunnels to try and let traffic move through quicker,” Pugh said. “The extension of hours of service under adverse conditions doesn’t usually include traffic, because you know when there’s going to be bad traffic. But we have no idea how long this is going to take with so much traffic going to these other arteries of the city.”

He added that allowing truckers an extra two hours as a sort of exemption would be helpful under these circumstances.

The latest Maryland traffic information can be found on this Land Line resources page.

“The agencies have been really appreciative and open-minded,” Pugh said. “At this point, they’re trying to gather as much information and as many ideas as they can come up with.”

The resourcefulness of truckers will be a benefit for as long as these delays and closures are in place.

“The thing about truckers is their familiarity; they can use maps and figure out other ways to go,” Pugh said. “Unfortunately, some truckers are just going to be stuck. They’re going to have to go to Baltimore and the piers or the ports to deliver and unload. I have a feeling it’s going to be a real mess for them. This isn’t a bridge we’re going to put back in two weeks.”

Key Bridge collapse

A Key Bridge support was struck by a containership at approximately 1:29 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 26, according to a CNN timeline, causing the collapse of the bridge into the Patapsco River.

ABC News reported on Thursday, March 28 that the bodies of two of the six missing construction workers had been found as recovery efforts continued.

The Maryland Transportation Authority and Maryland Department of Transportation have provided detour and alternate route information, telling drivers to prepare for extra commute time until further notice.

The Port of Baltimore remains closed to vessel traffic but still is processing trucks at marine terminals.

Land Line will update this story as more information becomes available.