Detours updated after Key Bridge collapse

Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge the morning of Tuesday, March 26, Maryland transportation officials have provided updated detour information.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Maryland Transportation Authority said drivers should expect a longer commute on Interstate 695 until further notice.

According to a news release from the state, the I-695 outer loop has shifted to Exit 1/Quarantine Road (past the Curtis Creek drawbridge) to allow for “enhanced local traffic access.”

In addition, the I-695 inner loop remains closed at Peninsula Expressway, and the ramp at state Highway 157 to the inner loop will be closed.

Drivers should use Interstate 95 (Fort McHenry Tunnel) or Interstate 895 (Baltimore Harbor Tunnel) for north-south routes.

Commercial vehicles carrying materials that are prohibited in the tunnel crossings, including recreation vehicles carrying propane, should plan on using I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) between Essex and Glen Burnie.

That route will add significant driving time, Maryland transportation officials said.

Maryland traffic information can be found on this Land Line resources page.

We are assisting the Maryland Transportation Authority with traffic control related to the collapse of the I-695 bridge over the Patapsco River. Drivers are encouraged to prepare for extra commuting time until further notice. Learn more: https://t.co/gVjhb3v1nN#KeyBridgeNews pic.twitter.com/M3Fj5bd25H — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) March 27, 2024

Latest news

Recovery efforts resumed the morning of Wednesday, March 27, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, six construction workers who were filling potholes on the Key Bridge when it was struck by a cargo ship, leading to its collapse, are still unaccounted for.

Maryland lawmakers are proposing emergency legislation for workers dependent upon operations at the Port of Baltimore.

Vessel traffic in and out of the port remains suspended, and there is no timeline for when that suspension will be lifted, according to a Port of Baltimore social media post.

Trucks continue to be processed at the port’s marine terminals. LL

Land Line will update this story as information becomes available.