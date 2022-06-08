SuperRigs begins its 40th anniversary celebration starting June 9

June 8, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Shell Rotella SuperRigs’ big 40th anniversary celebration begins tomorrow.

SuperRigs turns 40, and Shell is going all out for what it’s calling a “big honkin’ anniversary,” scheduled for June 9-11 at Branson Landing in Branson, Mo.

There are two ways to join the fun this year: in-person and virtual components.

“We are commemorating the 40th anniversary of Shell Rotella SuperRigs, a tradition rooted in the celebration of dedicated truck drivers throughout North America,” Annie Peter, North American brand manager for Shell Rotella, said in a news release. “Missouri is one of the leading host states for SuperRigs over its storied history. Branson Landing is a perfect location to celebrate community and the big 4-0.”

2022 SuperRigs show

Virtual hot spots will feature social media personalities such as @HappinessbytheMile, @JustTruckin’ and @TheBostonTrucker. Facebook and Instagram live videos from judge’s lane will be available on Shell Rotella’s social channels.

A virtual garage will provide an exclusive SuperRigs experience and offer more about the history of the show.

Special events include on-site fishing demos with pro-angler Jimmy Houston, a Friday night lights competition, Branson Fire Department’s touch-a-truck event, and the contestant dinner at The Paddlewheel.

The People’s Choice Award will take place virtually, opening the competition to drivers across the country. Voting will close at 3 p.m. CST on June 10. The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony at SuperRigs.

Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones returns as a judge this year for her 20th SuperRigs. Doug Morris, OOIDA director of safety and security operations, also plans to return as a judge.

In addition to $25,000 in cash and prizes, 12 drivers will be selected to have their truck featured in the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar, which also will feature the surrounding area of Branson, Mo.

Updates on the SuperRigs competition can be found at Rotella.com/SuperRigs.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs Best in Show truck, Kiegan Nelson’s2020 Peterbilt 389. (Photo courtesy Shell Rotella SuperRigs)
Best of show honors at last year’s SuperRigs went to Kiegan Nelson for this 2020 Peterbilt 389. (Photo courtesy Shell Rotella SuperRigs)

 

Full schedule of events

(All times are CST)

Thursday, June 9

  • Judging lane hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Fishing tips and tricks with Jimmy Houston: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 3-5 p.m.
  • Contestant dinner at The Paddlewheel: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, June 10

  • Judging lane hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Fishing tips and tricks with Jimmy Houston (contestants only): 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Fishing tips and tricks with Jimmy Houston: 3-5 p.m.
  • Parade through Branson Landing: 7 p.m.
  • Touch-a-truck with Branson Fire Department: 8-10 p.m.
  • Lights competition judging: 8-10 p.m.
  • Fireworks show: 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

  • Judging lane hours: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Awards ceremony: 2-3:30 p.m. LL
Lucas Oil

Related News

speed limiters

Missouri

Speed limiters, truck parking in D.C.

Speed limiters and truck parking are front and center in our nation’s capital this week. We’ll explain what’s happening and why it matters.

By Mark Reddig | June 06

Marty Ellis drives The Spirit, the OOIDA tour trailer

Truck Shows

The OOIDA tour trailer heads to ATHS National Convention

The big kahuna of antique truck shows is the next stop for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer– ATHS National Convention and Truck Show.

By Chuck Robinson | June 08

The Spirit at Wheel Jam 2022, photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Truck Shows

Nice thing happened while the OOIDA tour trailer was at Wheel Jam blowout

Besides the nice-looking trucks to see, something cool happened while Marty Ellis was encouraging truckers to comment on speed limiters.

By Chuck Robinson | June 06

SuperRigs celebrates 40 years ; Photo courtesy Shell Rotella SuperRigs)

Truck Shows

SuperRigs celebrates 40 years next week

SuperRigs is set for next week at Branson Landing. Over $25,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the premier truck beauty contest.

By Land Line Staff | June 02