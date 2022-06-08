SuperRigs begins its 40th anniversary celebration starting June 9

Shell Rotella SuperRigs’ big 40th anniversary celebration begins tomorrow.

SuperRigs turns 40, and Shell is going all out for what it’s calling a “big honkin’ anniversary,” scheduled for June 9-11 at Branson Landing in Branson, Mo.

There are two ways to join the fun this year: in-person and virtual components.

“We are commemorating the 40th anniversary of Shell Rotella SuperRigs, a tradition rooted in the celebration of dedicated truck drivers throughout North America,” Annie Peter, North American brand manager for Shell Rotella, said in a news release. “Missouri is one of the leading host states for SuperRigs over its storied history. Branson Landing is a perfect location to celebrate community and the big 4-0.”

2022 SuperRigs show

Virtual hot spots will feature social media personalities such as @HappinessbytheMile, @JustTruckin’ and @TheBostonTrucker. Facebook and Instagram live videos from judge’s lane will be available on Shell Rotella’s social channels.

A virtual garage will provide an exclusive SuperRigs experience and offer more about the history of the show.

Special events include on-site fishing demos with pro-angler Jimmy Houston, a Friday night lights competition, Branson Fire Department’s touch-a-truck event, and the contestant dinner at The Paddlewheel.

The People’s Choice Award will take place virtually, opening the competition to drivers across the country. Voting will close at 3 p.m. CST on June 10. The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony at SuperRigs.

Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones returns as a judge this year for her 20th SuperRigs. Doug Morris, OOIDA director of safety and security operations, also plans to return as a judge.



In addition to $25,000 in cash and prizes, 12 drivers will be selected to have their truck featured in the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar, which also will feature the surrounding area of Branson, Mo.

Updates on the SuperRigs competition can be found at Rotella.com/SuperRigs.

Full schedule of events

(All times are CST)

Thursday, June 9

Judging lane hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fishing tips and tricks with Jimmy Houston: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 3-5 p.m.

Contestant dinner at The Paddlewheel: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, June 10

Judging lane hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fishing tips and tricks with Jimmy Houston (contestants only): 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fishing tips and tricks with Jimmy Houston: 3-5 p.m.

Parade through Branson Landing: 7 p.m.

Touch-a-truck with Branson Fire Department: 8-10 p.m.

Lights competition judging: 8-10 p.m.

Fireworks show: 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11