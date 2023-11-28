Streak of lower fuel prices hits one month

The Monday, Nov. 27 ProMiles.com report showed another drop in fuel prices, marking the fourth consecutive week of this trend. According to ProMiles, the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $4.195. That’s 7 cents lower than a week ago.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Each region was also down, with the most significant decline being 10.1 cents in the Midwest.

The Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain and West Coast without California regions all dropped about 8 cents each, while the West Coast and California regions fell by about 7 cents.

Two regions, the Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast, now have an average fuel price below $4 per gallon.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Nov. 27 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.195, down 7 cents

East Coast – $4.194, down 3 cents

New England – $4.421, down 1.2 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.515, down 1.3 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.972, down 4.6 cents

Midwest – $4.119, down 10.1 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.804, down 8.1 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.211, down 8.2 cents

West Coast – $5.158, down 7 cents

West Coast without California – $4.495, down 8.2 cents

California – $5.748, down 7.2 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.229 for Monday, Nov. 27. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.283 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.497 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.228 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Nov. 27 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 6.3 cents to $4.146.

That national average for this past week was 99.5 cents less than it was one year ago.

The Midwest’s 9.2-cent drop was the most of any region. A decline of 8.1 cents was reported by the West Coast less California region, and the West Coast region’s average price fell by 7.2 cents.

With a drop of less than 1 cent, the Central Atlantic saw the least amount of change in fuel pricing.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Nov. 27 as reported by EIA: