Recent fuel trends continue this week

For the third consecutive week, ProMiles.com has reported fuel prices are lower than the previous week. The national diesel average is now $4.265 per gallon after an almost 7-cent drop.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

The largest fuel price decline by region was 10.7 cents in the Rock Mountain region.

Down by just under 10 cents was the West Coast without California region, while the West Coast fell 9.3 cents.

A drop of 8.9 cents was reported in the Gulf Coast region, which has the lowest fuel price per gallon ($3.885) in the country. California’s $5.82 per gallon is the highest of any region.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Nov. 20 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.265, down 6.9 cents

East Coast – $4.224, down 6.1 cents

New England – $4.433, down 3 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.528, down 5 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.018, down 7.4 cents

Midwest – $4.22, down 6.5 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.885, down 8.9 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.293, down 10.7 cents

West Coast – $5.228, down 9.3 cents

West Coast without California – $4.577, down 9.6 cents

California – $5.82, down 5.9 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.283 for Monday, Nov. 20. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.348 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.475 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.307 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Nov. 20 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 8.5 cents to $4.209.

That national average for this past week was $1.024 less than it was one year ago.

Every region had a lower price compared to last week. The Midwest saw the most significant change, at 10.1 cents.

The Rocky Mountain, Gulf Coast and West Coast less California were each down between 8 and 9 cents.

The lowest average fuel price is $3.841 in the Gulf Coast region, while $5.64 in the California region is the highest.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Nov. 20 as reported by EIA: