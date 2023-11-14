Fuel prices down double digits in several regions

The most recent fuel reports show a downward trend in diesel prices, including a 6.3-cent drop to the national average in the Nov. 13 ProMiles.com report.

According to ProMiles, that average is now $4.334 per gallon.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

A 12.6-cent decline in the Rocky Mountain region was the largest, while two regions, the West Coast and West Coast without California, saw drops of about 10 cents.

The California region’s average price decreased 8.3 cents, the Gulf Coast’s was down 7.2 cents and the Lower Atlantic fell 6.5 cents.

The least expensive gallon of diesel this week is $3.974, and the most expensive is $5.879.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Nov. 13 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.334, down 6.3 cents

East Coast – $4.285, down 5.4 cents

New England – $4.463, down 2.7 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.578, down 4 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.092, down 6.5 cents

Midwest – $4.285, down 5.4 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.974, down 7.2 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.40, down 12.6 cents

West Coast – $5.321, down 10.1 cents

West Coast without California – $4.673, down 10 cents

California – $5.879, down 8.3 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.348 for Monday, Nov. 13. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.40 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.48 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.362 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Nov. 13 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 7.2 cents to $4.294.

That national average for this past week was $1.019 less than it was one year ago.

Five different regions reported a drop north of 10 cents, according to the EIA report. The largest was by 13.3 cents in the Rocky Mountain region. The West Coast, West Coast less California and California regions were down just under 12 cents each, and a 10.5-cent decline was reported in the Gulf Coast.

Average prices by region ranged from $3.927 (Gulf Coast) to $5.699 (California).

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Nov. 13 as reported by EIA: