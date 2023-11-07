Fuel reports show price declines

Fuel prices are down this week, with the Monday, Nov. 6 ProMiles.com report showing an 8-cent drop to the national diesel average.

The national average per gallon of diesel is now $4.397, ProMiles said.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Regional fuel averages were also down, led by a 14-cent drop in the Rocky Mountain region.

The California region was down 11 cents, and the Midwest region also saw a double-digit decline (10.4 cents).

Regions declining by just under 10 cents were the West Coast (9.9 cents) and West Coast without California (9.7 cents).

This week’s ProMiles report showed the lowest fuel price is $4.046 per gallon (Gulf Coast), while the most expensive fuel price is $5.962 (California).

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Nov. 6 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.397, down 8 cents

East Coast – $4.339, down 4.5 cents

New England – $4.49, down 2 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.618, down 2.1 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.157, down 6.2 cents

Midwest – $4.339, down 10.4 cents

Gulf Coast – $4.046, down 7 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.526, down 14.1 cents

West Coast – $5.422, down 9.9 cents

West Coast without California – $4.773, down 9.7 cents

California – $5.962, down 11.2 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.40 for Monday, Nov. 6. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.461 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.532 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.338 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Nov. 6 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 8.8 cents to $4.366.

That national average for this past week was 96.7 cents less than it was one year ago.

EIA’s fuel report, like ProMiles’, showed price declines across all regions.

The largest drops were by 16.1 cents in the Rocky Mountain region, 10.7 cents in the Midwest and 10.4 cents in the West Coast less California.

Fuel is most expensive in the California region, at $5.816 per gallon. The Gulf Coast’s $4.032 per gallon is the lowest reported by any region.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Nov. 6 as reported by EIA: