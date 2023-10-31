Diesel prices vary by region

While the national average price per gallon of diesel has increased, more than half of the reporting regions saw a decrease in diesel prices, according to the Monday, Oct. 30 ProMiles.com report. An increase of just under 4 cents means the national diesel average is now $4.477 per gallon, ProMiles said.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Relief came in six regions, including the California and West Coast regions, which saw drops of 11.7 cents and 11.4 cents, respectively. The West Coast without California region was down by just under 8 cents, and the Lower Atlantic saw a decline of 3.3 cents.

The not-so-fortunate regions were the Midwest, where the average price jumped 15 cents from a week ago, and the Rocky Mountain, which saw an increase of more than 10 cents.

The lowest average of any region was $4.116 per gallon in the Gulf Coast, while the highest average was $6.074 in California.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Oct. 30 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.477, up 3.9 cents

East Coast – $4.384, down 1.7 cents

New England – $4.51, down 1.3 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.639, up seven-tenths of a cent

Lower Atlantic – $4.219, down 3.3 cents

Midwest – $4.443, up 15 cents

Gulf Coast – $4.116, up seven-tenths of a cent

Rocky Mountain – $4.667, up 10.6 cents

West Coast – $5.521, down 11.4 cents

West Coast without California – $4.87, down 7.9 cents

California – $6.074, down 11.7 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.466 for Monday, Oct 30. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.502 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.563 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.314 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Oct. 30 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 9.1 cents to $4.464.

That national average for this past week was 86.3 cents less than it was one year ago.

A handful of regions had a price drop north of 10 cents. The largest decline came in the California region (12.6 cents). The West Coast was down by 12 cents, while the Midwest and West Coast less California regions fell by more than 11 cents. A dip of 10.4 cents was reported in the Rocky Mountain region.

The remaining regions, all of which also reported a decline, were down by between 1 and 7 cents.

Regional prices ranged from $4.115 in the Gulf Coast to $5.89 in California.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Oct. 30 as reported by EIA: