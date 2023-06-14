South Dakota cites low inventories, outages in fuel emergency

June 14, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

A South Dakota emergency said the state is facing extremely low inventories and outages of certain liquid products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, ethyl alcohol and natural gasoline.

It’s unclear when terminals in the state will see a return to normal supply flows, according to the executive order signed on June 10.

“Drivers of transport vehicles delivering these products must maintain a reliable supply so that the people of South Dakota have steady access to these products for agriculture and transportation functions,” the emergency order said.

SDCL 49-28A-3 and 49 CFR Parts 390 to 399 are temporarily waived for drivers of vehicles transporting these liquid products under this order.

Any other portion of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations not specifically identified within the emergency remain in full effect.

In addition, fatigued drivers are not allowed to operate a motor vehicle under this order and shall be given adequate rest before they are required to return to service.

Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the declaration, which applies to interstate commerce and is in effect until July 9.

Other fuel concerns

Neighboring state, Nebraska, extended an emergency amidst its own fuel supply concerns on June 6.

Shortages as well as wait times at terminals were cited in that extension which is effective through Sept. 4, and provides hours-of-service relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel throughout the state. LL

