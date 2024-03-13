Sherman Minton Bridge reopens to traffic

The Sherman Minton Bridge officially reopened to traffic in both directions the morning of Wednesday, March 13.

The I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge has reopened to traffic in both directions. Engineers completed repairs and final inspections this morning. All safety specifications required by KYTC, INDOT and FHWA were met prior to reopening the bridge.@KYTCDistrict5 @INDOTSoutheast pic.twitter.com/Fs3LYyKIAc — Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) March 13, 2024

Closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge between New Albany, Ind., and Louisville, Ky., came after a component of the bridge deck on the main span was found to need inspection and possible repair.

The subsequent repair found lateral beams under the top deck of the bridge were out of alignment, and it remained closed to traffic until repairs could be made.

Repair crews were focused on relocating temporary construction rigging, tensioning the connections and conducting thorough and detailed inspections, according to a news release on the Sherman Minton Renewal Project website.

“The thoroughness of our inspections, analysis and design repair plans gives us confidence for a safe and speedy reopening Wednesday,” Danny Corbin, Indiana Department of Transportation program manager, said on Tuesday, March 12. “And the design-build approach that we’ve taken to this major project helps us address problems that arise quickly, safely and efficiently.”

All safety specifications required by INDOT, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Federal Highway Administration were met before the Sherman Minton Bridge reopened to traffic.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky and the State of Indiana have invested significantly in infrastructure to maintain the strategic connection between our two states,” Jim Gray, KYTC Secretary, said in a statement. “The safe and expeditious reopening of the Sherman Minton Bridge and the ultimate completion of the rehabilitation project later this year will benefit this region for years to come.”

Phase 4 of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project resumes with the opening of the bridge. Westbound I-64 will be closed to traffic at or after 10 p.m. on Friday, March 15 until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18. This previously announced full directional closure will allow crews to work safely as they begin placement of new concrete on the top deck, project officials said.

The I-64 westbound exit ramp to Spring Street, as well as Interstate 264 westbound to the I-64 westbound ramp, will be closed during this time. The suggested alternate routes will be Interstate 65 and Interstate 265. LL

