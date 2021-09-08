Reports show increased costs for diesel

With all regions reporting an increase in pricing, the national average jumped by 3.4 cents, according to the Energy Information Administration’s report.

The weekly report showed a national average of $3.373, up from $3.339 last week.

A 4.4-cent increase in the Gulf Coast and another 4.3-cent jump in the Midwest were the largest increases. Prices in the Central Atlantic were closest to what they were a week ago with a change of less than 1 cent reported.

The national average price is 93.8 cents higher than one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Sept. 6 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.373, up 3.4 cents.

East Coast – $3.332, up 2.6 cents.

New England – $3.285, up 1.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.483, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.24, up 3.9 cents.

Midwest – $3.284, up 4.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.104, up 4.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $ 3.645, up 1.7 cents.

West Coast – $ 4.02, up 2.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $ 4.02, up 1.9 cents.

California – 4.316 up 2.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 2.6 cents to $3.281, according to a Sept. 7 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Outside of the Rocky Mountain region, prices increased across the board led by a 3.8-cent increase in the Lower Atlantic. The Midwest also reported an increase of more than 3 cents. The highest price per gallon is $4.268 in California.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.281, up 2.6 cents.

East Coast – $3.288, up 2.8 cents.

New England – $3.258, up 1.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.441, up 1.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.185, up 3.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.218, up 3.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.051, up 2.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.635, down 2.1 cents.

West Coast – $3.85, up 1.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.566, up three-tenths of a cent.

California – $4.268, up 2.5 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.297 for Sept. 7.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.279 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.294 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.422 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL