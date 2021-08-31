Diesel prices up for first time this month

After three consecutive weeks of falling prices, diesel is back up, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The Aug. 30 report showed a national average of $3.339, up from $3.324 last week.

By region, the largest increase came in the Midwest, where prices are now 2.5 cents higher. The Gulf Coast also reported an increase of more than 2 cents, but still has the lowest average price across all regions, at $3.06.

Prices were lower this week in one region, the Rocky Mountain, which reported a 1.1 cent drop.

The national average price is 89.8 cents higher than one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 30 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.339, up 1.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.306, up nine-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.271, up 1.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.474, up one-tenth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.201, up 1.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.241, up 2.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.06, up 2.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.628, down 1.1 cents.

West Coast – $3.997, up one-half of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.645, up one-fifth of a cent.

California – $4.291, up seven-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.2 cents to $3.255, according to an Aug. 30 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Every region reported a decrease in prices with the largest drop in the Rocky Mountain region, at 3.6 cents. The West Coast less California region showed an average price that is 3 cents lower than a week ago. Four other regions reported a drop of at least 2 cents.

The lowest price per gallon ($3.025) is found in the Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.255, down 2.2 cents.

East Coast – $3.259, down 1.2 cents.

New England – $3.246, down one-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.423, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.145, down 1.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.181, down 2.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.025, down 2.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.66, down 3.6 cents.

West Coast – $3.83, down 2.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.562, down 3 cents.

California – $4.241, down 2 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.278 for Aug. 30.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.285 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.278 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.43 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL