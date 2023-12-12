Reports say fuel prices down more than 10 cents in some regions

Fuel prices continue to decline, with weekly reports showing double-digit decreases in some regions.

In its Monday, Dec. 11 fuel report, ProMiles.com said the national average is down by 6.7 cents to $4.08 per gallon of diesel.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

The most significant fuel decline by region was 12.2 cents in the California region. The West Coast region’s average price decreased 10 cents this week, while prices in the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions dropped between 8 and 9 cents.

A decline of just under 8 cents was reported in the Gulf Coast, where the average fuel price is now $3.676 per gallon, the lowest of any region in the nation.

Three regions now have an average fuel price below $4 per gallon.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Dec. 11 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.08, down 6.7 cents

East Coast – $4.164, down 2.6 cents

New England – $4.372, down 3.4 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.475, down 3.8 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.953, down 1.9 cents

Midwest – $3.951, down 8.4 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.676, down 7.9 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.038, down 8.8 cents

West Coast – $4.996, down 10 cents

West Coast without California – $4.371, 6.4 cents

California – $5.556, down 12.2 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.101 for Monday, Dec 11. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.182 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.358 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.917 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Dec. 11 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 10.5 cents to $3.987.

That national average for this past week was 76.7 cents less than it was one year ago.

All regional fuel prices were also down, including five by more than 10 cents. The largest decline was 12.5 cents in the Midwest, while the West Coast, California, Lower Atlantic and West Coast less California regions were all down about 11 cents.

A drop of just under 10 cents was reported in the Gulf Coast region.

In three regions as well as nationally, the average price per gallon of fuel now is less than $4, according to the EIA report.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Dec. 11 as reported by EIA: