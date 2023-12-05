Fuel averages still dropping

The cost of fuel is lower again, extending this trend to over one month.

ProMiles.com’s Monday, Dec. 4 report said the national average per gallon of diesel is now $4.147, a 4.8-cent drop from the previous week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, EIA gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

The Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions saw the biggest changes to fuel pricing with drops of 8.5 cents and 8.4 cents, respectively. The California region was down by 7 cents, while the West Coast and West Coast without California regions were both around 6 cents lower.

No change to the average fuel price was reported in the Lower Atlantic, which was also one of two regions (along with the Gulf Coast) with an average below $4.

The highest price reported this week was $5.678 per gallon in the California region.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Dec. 4 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.147, down 4.8 cents.

East Coast – $4.19, down two-fifths of a cent

New England – $4.406, down 1.5 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.513, down one-fifth of a cent

Lower Atlantic – $3.972, no change

Midwest – $4.035, down 8.4 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.755, down 4.9 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.126, down 8.5 cents

West Coast – $5.096, down 6.2 cents

West Coast without California – $4.435, down 6 cents

California – $5.678, down 7 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.



AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.19 for Monday, Dec. 4. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.233 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.41 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.077 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Monday, Dec. 4 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 5.4 cents to $4.092.



That national average for this past week was 87.5 cents less than it was one year ago.

Fuel price declines also came in a majority of the regions, including by 9.9 cents in California and 9 cents in the Midwest.

The West Coast was down by 8.5 cents, and the Rocky Mountain’s average price fell by 7.6 cents.

Fuel price increases came in the Lower Atlantic (3.1 cents) and East Coast regions (1.8 cents).

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Monday, Dec. 4 as reported by EIA: