Reduced congestions, improved safety goal of Improve 64 project

The purpose of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Improve 64 project is to reduce congestion as well as improve safety and mobility on Interstate 64 in southeast Indiana.

According to Improve64.com, insufficient freeway capacity around the I-64 and I-265 interchange in Floyd County results in congestions during peak hours, slow travel speeds, intermittent travel delays and a high number of rear-end and sideswipe crashes.

“Traffic along I-64 continues to increase due to recent and continued growth and development in communities along the corridor, Natalie Garrett, strategic communications director for INDOT, said. “Recurring congestion is an issue within the project area, especially during peak travel times. Improve 64 aims to resolve this issue by adding capacity, making safety improvements and upgrading interstate facilities in Floyd County.”

The project will include the addition of a lane in each direction on I-64 from U.S. Highway 150 to approximately Cherry Street as well as travel/auxiliary lanes on I-265 from State Street to I-64 are planned.

Interchange reconfigurations, bridge and pavement replacement and rehabilitation, drainage improvements, guardrail installation, additional signage and pavement markings were also listed among the Improve 64 enhancements.

Public comment

To provide input on the project, INDOT has created an online comment form, or the public can send their comment by mail to: 111 Monument Circle, Suite 1200, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

“INDOT uses the public involvement process to gather feedback regarding proposed projects,” Garrett said. “This is an opportunity for the agency to learn more about those who live in the area or travel state roadways, and how we can make the project most beneficial to them. The current comment period is open through Sept. 2, but feedback will be accepted throughout the development process. All comments received will be reviewed and taken into consideration we move toward final design of the project. An official public hearing is scheduled for next fall.”

Questions and comments about Improve 64 can be submitted to INDOT’s customer service center by calling 855-463-6848, emailing INDOT@indot.in.gov or on its website.

Improve 64 is in the planning stage. Construction is expected to begin in late 2024, said the website. Once the work on the project begins, it will take about two years to complete. LL

