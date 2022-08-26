Public comment available for New Jersey truck access rule

The public can provide input to the New Jersey Department of Transportation about proposed amendments to the state’s truck access rule. Proposed amendments to the rule include adding at least portions of two roadways to the state’s restricted list.

Transportation officials say the purpose of the rule is to provide standards and procedures applicable to large truck operations in regard to permitted routes, width restrictions, length requirements, and access to terminals and other facilities.

The state DOT is in the process of re-adopting the agency’s truck access rule in New Jersey Administrative Code 16:32. It has been in place since 2015.

The rules were scheduled to sunset July 2, but the agency filed notice prior to the expiration date. The notice extended the expiration date 180 days to Dec. 29.

Rules apply equally to interstate and intrastate and to 102-inch-wide standard trucks and double-trailer truck combinations.

The agency says that technical amendments are necessary to update contact information and revise appendices.

Truck route revisions

Additionally, an amendment would add the following routes in Somerset County to the restricted list:

County Road 527, between Canal Road (CR 623) in South Bend Brook Borough, Somerset County and East Main Street (CR 533/CR 607) in Bound Brook Borough, Somerset County.

A segment of County Road 531 between U.S. Route 22 in North Plainfield and Interstate 78 in Watchung Borough, Somerset County.

NJDOT reports that a bridge on the segment of County Road 527 has signs with a posted height of 13 feet, 1inch, which is five inches lower than the 13 feet, 6 inches that is needed for a typical tractor trailer.

In an effort to safeguard the traveling public and the infrastructure, the department believes this segment should be added to the restricted list for trucks over 13 feet, 1 inch.

The addition of the segment of County Road 531 is based on safety measures due to recent crashes and roadway geometrics.

State DOT reports that large trucks fail to negotiate the roadway due to its steep grade and slippery surface conditions during periods of inclement weather.

Local deliveries would be exempt.

The proposal can be viewed on the department’s rule proposal page.

Comment period

The public is encouraged to submit comments, information or arguments on the proposed amendments.

Written comments can be submitted via the department’s website comment form, by email, or at the following mail address:

Paul F. Sprewell

Administrative Practice Officer

NJ Department of Transportation

PO Box 600, Trenton, NJ 08625-0600

The public comment period ends Sept 30.

Once the comment period concludes, the department may adopt the proposal with or without changes.

The rule will take effect once the notice of adoption is published in the New Jersey Register. LL

