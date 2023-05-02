ProMiles says national diesel down about 5 cents

The ProMiles.com report released on May 1, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.151 per gallon, down 4.9 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

A decline of 6.2 cents in the California region was the largest reported. Not far behind was the Gulf Coast, at 6.1 cents. The Central Atlantic and Lower Atlantic were down around 5 cents each, while a 4.7-cent drop came in the East Coast region.

The only reported increase came in the Rocky Mountain region (2.3 cents).

With a price per gallon of $3.741, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, May 1, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.151, down 4.9 cents

East Coast – $4.205, down 4.7 cents

New England – $4.558, down 3.7 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.422, down 5.1 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.997, down 5 cents

Midwest – $3.99, down 4 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.741, down 6.1 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.074, up 2.3 cents

West Coast – $4.983, down 4.5 cents

West Coast without California –$4.65, down 1.6 cents

California – $5.25, down 6.2 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.114 for May 1.

The previous week, the average retail U.S. price was $4.167 per gallon. A month previous, AAA reported $4.222 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.296 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s May 1 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 5.9 cents to $4.018.

That national average for this past week was $1.491 less than it was one year ago.

Of the eight regions reporting a decrease, the Central Atlantic posted the highest mark at nearly 11 cents. The East Coast was down by just under 8 cents, and the Midwest and Gulf Coast fell by almost 7 cents.

Seeing an increase to its average price this week were the West Coast less California region (3 cents) and the Rocky Mountain region (2.2 cents). $3.754 in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on May 1 as reported by the EIA: