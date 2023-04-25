ProMiles report shows less than 1 cent change to diesel average

The ProMiles.com report released on April 24, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.20 per gallon, down seven-tenths of a cent from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Most regions were down led by a 3.1-cent decline in the California region. The East Coast and Lower Atlantic dropped by 2.2 cents each, while New England and the Gulf Coast fell by just under 2 cents.

The Midwest was up by that same margin (1.9 cents). The Rocky Mountain and West Coast less California regions also reported increases but by less than 1 cent.

With a price per gallon of $3.802, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, April 24, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.20, down seven-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $4.252, down 2.2 cents.

New England – $4.595, down 1.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.473, down 2.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.047, down 2.2 cents.

Midwest – $4.03, up 1.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.802, down 1.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.051, up one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast – $5.028, down 1.6 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.666, up three-tenths of a cent.

California – $5.312, down 3.1 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.167 for April 24

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.196 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.263 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.077 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s April 24 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 3.9 cents to $4.077

That national average for this past week was $1.083 less than it was one year ago.

A total of seven regions saw a dip in average price. The largest of which was by 5.3 cents in the Gulf Coast. The Lower Atlantic was down by just over 5 cents as well. Three other regions fell by between 4 and 5 cents.

The Rocky Mountain region was up by 2 cents, while the West Coast less California region increased by less than 1 cent.

No change in price was reported in the West Coast region.

The lowest average price reported was$3.823 in the Gulf Coast.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on April 24 as reported by the EIA: