ProMiles says national diesel down about 2 cents

May 23, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

The ProMiles.com report released on May 22, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.004 per gallon, down 1.9 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Several regions fell by around 5 cents, including a 5.3-cent drop in the New England region, which was also the largest decline of any region this week.

The West Coast and California regional averages were down by exactly 5 cents, and the Lower Atlantic and West Coast less California regions reported a drop of 4.3 cents each.

The largest change in any region came in the Central Atlantic, where the average price increased by 8.2 cents from a week ago.

With a price per gallon of $3.571, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, May 22 by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $4.004, down 1.9 cents.
  • East Coast – $4.07, down one-tenth of a cent.
  • New England – $4.344, down 5.3 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $4.383, up 8.2 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $3.825, down 4.3 cents.
  • Midwest – $3.836, down 2.2 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $3.571, down 1.9 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.008, down 1.8 cents.
  • West Coast – $4.854, down 5 cents.
  • West Coast without California –$4.565, down 4.3 cents.
  • California – $5.099, down 5 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.984 for May 22.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.007 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.185 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.56 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s May 22 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 1.4 cents to $3.883.

That national average for this past week was $1.688 lower than it was one year ago.

According to EIA’s report, New England’s drop of 7.7 cents was the most of any region. The Central Atlantic was down by 4 cents and the East Coast fell by 2 cents.

Half of the regions, largely on the West Coast, saw a change of less than 1 cent or no change.

$3.579 in the Gulf Coast region was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on May 22 as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $3.883, down 1.4 cents.
  • East Coast – $3.912, down 2 cents.
  • New England – $4.166, down 7.7 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $ 4.198, down 4 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $3.78, down seven-tenths of a cent.
  • Midwest – $3.81, down 1.3 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $3.579, down 1.4 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.088, down one-tenth of a cent.
  • West Coast – $4.586, down one-fifth of a cent.
  • West Coast less California – $4.378, down two-fifths of a cent.
  • California – $4.825, no change. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.

 

Related News

Diesel pumps in seymour, Ind. Photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

Fuel prices

ProMiles reports shows another 6-cent drop to national diesel average

The national diesel average is 6.4 cents lower this week, according to the May 15 ProMiles.com report. AAA and EIA prices fell as well.

By SJ Munoz | May 16

Oil refinery pipeline, equipment. Image by Zhu Difeng

Fuel prices

EIA’s May outlook says higher electric costs, lower fuel prices

The Energy Information Administration is forecasting lower crude oil and diesel prices, but expects elevated summer electric costs.

By SJ Munoz | May 10

Diesel pumps. Photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

Fuel prices

ProMiles says national diesel average 6 cents lower than last week

The national diesel average is 6.4 cents lower this week, according to the May 8 ProMiles.com report. AAA and EIA prices also lower.

By SJ Munoz | May 09

Diesel pumps in Wildwood, Fla. Photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

Fuel prices

ProMiles says national diesel down about 5 cents

The national diesel average is about 5 cents lower this week, according to the May 1 ProMiles.com report. AAA and EIA averages down as well.

By SJ Munoz | May 02

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.