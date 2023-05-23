ProMiles says national diesel down about 2 cents

The ProMiles.com report released on May 22, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.004 per gallon, down 1.9 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Several regions fell by around 5 cents, including a 5.3-cent drop in the New England region, which was also the largest decline of any region this week.

The West Coast and California regional averages were down by exactly 5 cents, and the Lower Atlantic and West Coast less California regions reported a drop of 4.3 cents each.

The largest change in any region came in the Central Atlantic, where the average price increased by 8.2 cents from a week ago.

With a price per gallon of $3.571, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, May 22 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.004, down 1.9 cents.

East Coast – $4.07, down one-tenth of a cent.

New England – $4.344, down 5.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.383, up 8.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.825, down 4.3 cents.

Midwest – $3.836, down 2.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.571, down 1.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.008, down 1.8 cents.

West Coast – $4.854, down 5 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.565, down 4.3 cents.

California – $5.099, down 5 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.984 for May 22.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.007 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.185 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.56 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s May 22 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 1.4 cents to $3.883.

That national average for this past week was $1.688 lower than it was one year ago.

According to EIA’s report, New England’s drop of 7.7 cents was the most of any region. The Central Atlantic was down by 4 cents and the East Coast fell by 2 cents.

Half of the regions, largely on the West Coast, saw a change of less than 1 cent or no change.

$3.579 in the Gulf Coast region was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on May 22 as reported by the EIA: